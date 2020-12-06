Obituary: Paula Mae Lindsey 1938 - 2020

Paula Mae Lindsey of Cottonwood, Arizona went home to Jesus on November 27, 2020 at the age of 82. Paula was born in Glendale, Arizona in 1938 and was later Baptized in Yampa, Colorado in 1961.





Paula’s husband, Jim Lindsey of 29 years, preceded her in death in 1988. Jim and Paula met at a rodeo in Arizona where Jim was clowning. They quickly fell in love and spent most of their married life managing and working in the ranching business in Colorado.





Paula is survived by her three children, Dee Lindsey (Elizabeth, Colorado), Schelly Lindsey (Cottonwood, Arizona), and Stacie Lindsey-Mintken (Lakewood, Colorado). Paula has 7-grandchildren and 2-great grandchildren who she loved dearly.





Paula was famous for her charismatic charm, hearty laugh and she always had a quick pithy expression of wisdom or truth. If asked about her day she would simply reply “Fair to middling.” Whenever asked what her greatest accomplishment was, Paula would say “My Three Kids.”



With one quick glance around Paula’s home you realize her favorite bird was the hummingbird. Symbolization of what the hummingbird represents parallel’s Paula’s life. In many cultures the hummingbird represents overcoming difficult times. It is a symbol of love, joy, hope, life and charm and mostly peace. Many cultures believe the hummingbird represents energy, vigor, hard work and unfailing effort.





The absence in our hearts is now filled with memories, laughs and smiles as we remember our beloved Paula, Mom, and her many Grandma names.





