Obituary: Rosella Calistro 1960 - 2020

Rosella Calistro was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on February 12, 1960 and she passed on November 27, 2020 with her loving husband at her side.



Rosella was preceded in death by her father, Martin Cardona Gonzales; her mother, Isabelle “Chavela” Calistro; brothers, Louis “Cookie” Calistro, Roberto “Berta” Gonzales and Raul Gonzales; her stepson, Charles Michael Zunitch and her nephews, Victor Gonzales and Robert Morgan. Rosella is survived by her loving husband, Charles “Chuck” Zunitch; her beloved nephew, Julian “Chino/Muff” Gonzales and niece, Karissa “Monkey” Candelaria, whom were her heart and she loved as her own; her stepdaughter, Michelle Zunitch (Steven Hernandez) and grandchildren, Christopher Martinez, Ariana Hernandez and Reyna Hernandez; daughter-in-law, Jessica Zunitch (Charles Michael); grandchildren, Michael Zunitch, Sabrina Zunitch, Alexa Zunitch and Matthew Zunitch; siblings; Dan Soto (Maxine), Virginia Morgan (John), Richard, Lorenzo “Leroy”, Carlos (Dawn), Frank (Kim), Marcus, Henry (Kelly) and Paula.

She is also survived by a large extended family, which included many loved nieces and nephews. Rosella grew up in Clarkdale, Arizona and came from a large and loving family.

Rosella graduated from Mingus Union High School and received her associate’s degree from Yavapai College. She had over 25 years of banking service and she ended her career working in the judicial system.





Rosella’s love for her family, friends and colleagues was unconditional. She was a very giving person who always put others before herself. The love she gave to others was reciprocated back to her with every person she encountered. Rosella’s love extended to her kitty cats, whom she cared for and loved with all that she had.



Rosella and her husband enjoyed traveling and spending their time with their loved ones. She was the light of any evening, she enjoyed being around others and loved to see them happy and smiling. Rosella had the magic of always finding and seeing the beauty in everyone and everything around her, even in her last few days here on earth. She has touched the lives of all that knew and loved her, she will remain in the hearts of those she has left behind and may her kindness radiate through them and continue to be shared.



The family has asked that you take a moment to share a memory and remember Rosella as we have decided to hold off on services due to the current pandemic.

In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to your local animal shelter in Rosella’s name. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by survivors.