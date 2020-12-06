Obituary: Sandra Jane Steele 1942 - 2020
With great sadness we mourn the passing of Sandra Jane Steele, 78, at approximately 11:30 pm on Friday Nov. 27, 2020 in Cottonwood, (Page Springs House in Cornville), Arizona.
Sandra is the only child and loving daughter of the late Erma (nee Bird) and John Steele.
She is survived by her aunt, Irene Hofsetter; uncle, Ted Bird (Lynn) and Eileen Bird (aunt by marriage). She is missed by her many cousins, Janet Hofstetter, Elsie Dales, Mark Hofstetter, Bob Bird, Patricia Bird, Robert Goodfellow, Bill Goodfellow, Brian Goodfellow, David Bird, Paul Bird, Morgan Bird and former husband, Wally Hartle.
She is missed by her many friends, neighbors and care professionals who helped her in her declining health. May she rest in peace and may her memory be a blessing to all of us.
In her memory Sandra asked donations be made to Pulmonary research. Both Americans and Canadians can make a tribute donation in Sandra’s name to the American Lung Association.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- Domestic violence turns deadly in Camp Verde
- Cottonwood man gets 14 years in prison on meth charges
- Propane truck fire closes State Route 260 for about 5 hours
- Cottonwood-Oak Creek suspends school bus services
- Holiday weekend sees 814 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths, in Yavapai County
- What happens before recreational marijuana becomes legal in AZ?
- 245 new COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County in past day
- 8,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, marijuana seized following traffic stop on I-17
- No injuries in propane truck fire
- Obituary: Wendy Jones Blauert 1963-2020
- Domestic violence turns deadly in Camp Verde
- Clarkdale man, Oklahoma woman arrested in connection with death investigation
- Person shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy in Village of Oak Creek
- VOC woman dead in officer-involved shooting
- Clarkdale police on scene of suspicious death case
- Cottonwood leads Yavapai County weekend surge in COVID-19 cases
- Yavapai County prepares for COVID vaccine distribution
- Arizona continues to see huge spike in COVID-19 cases
- Update: YCSO releases video, body cam footage of deputy-involved shooting VOC woman
- Obituary: Wendy Jones Blauert 1963-2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: