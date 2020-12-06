OFFERS
Sun, Dec. 06
Obituary: Sandra Jane Steele 1942 - 2020

Sandra Jane Steele

Originally Published: December 6, 2020 11:55 a.m.

With great sadness we mourn the passing of Sandra Jane Steele, 78, at approximately 11:30 pm on Friday Nov. 27, 2020 in Cottonwood, (Page Springs House in Cornville), Arizona.

Sandra is the only child and loving daughter of the late Erma (nee Bird) and John Steele.

She is survived by her aunt, Irene Hofsetter; uncle, Ted Bird (Lynn) and Eileen Bird (aunt by marriage). She is missed by her many cousins, Janet Hofstetter, Elsie Dales, Mark Hofstetter, Bob Bird, Patricia Bird, Robert Goodfellow, Bill Goodfellow, Brian Goodfellow, David Bird, Paul Bird, Morgan Bird and former husband, Wally Hartle.

She is missed by her many friends, neighbors and care professionals who helped her in her declining health. May she rest in peace and may her memory be a blessing to all of us.

In her memory Sandra asked donations be made to Pulmonary research. Both Americans and Canadians can make a tribute donation in Sandra’s name to the American Lung Association.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

