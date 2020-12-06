OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Dec. 06
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Wilbur Quick 1936-2020

Wilbur Quick

Wilbur Quick

Originally Published: December 6, 2020 12:06 p.m.

Wilbur Quick passed away peacefully on Nov 24th, 2020 in Hospice Care battling a stomach virus and diabetes.

Wilbur is a Combat Korean War Veteran joining the US ARMY at age of 15 in 1952-1956. Wilbur then went on to be a Police Officer for the City of Phoenix and retired in 1991. Wilbur served many years as Vice Commander for VFW/Legion throughout Arizona.

Wilbur is survived by his 2 sons, Wilbur Jr lll and Kevin Kilroy.

Wilbur will be laid to rest at the National Veterans Cemetery in Cave Creek, Ariz., with Full Military Honors.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News