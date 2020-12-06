Obituary: Wilbur Quick 1936-2020

Wilbur Quick passed away peacefully on Nov 24th, 2020 in Hospice Care battling a stomach virus and diabetes.



Wilbur is a Combat Korean War Veteran joining the US ARMY at age of 15 in 1952-1956. Wilbur then went on to be a Police Officer for the City of Phoenix and retired in 1991. Wilbur served many years as Vice Commander for VFW/Legion throughout Arizona.



Wilbur is survived by his 2 sons, Wilbur Jr lll and Kevin Kilroy.

Wilbur will be laid to rest at the National Veterans Cemetery in Cave Creek, Ariz., with Full Military Honors.



