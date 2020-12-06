OFFERS
Sun, Dec. 06
Obituary: Willard Dean Youngberg

Willard Dean Youngberg

Willard Dean Youngberg

Originally Published: December 6, 2020 12:02 p.m.

Willard Dean Youngberg, 87 of Rimrock, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

This Renaissance man was the first son born of Allegra, a teacher and Ivan, a farmer in Galva, Illinois. Dean’s brother, Garth, was born on the same day 5 years later.

In high school, Dean developed his love of sports – baseball, track, and basketball. He added golf, traveling and western dancing after college.

He taught junior high for 34 years in Osborn District in Phoenix.

Dean’s life was full of happiness and love for his wife, Jackie, of 36 years; his children, Mike (Tina), Teresa (Lee), Doug (Lori), Kathleen (Fred) and Katarina (Keith); grandkids, Matthew, Lauren, Kayce, Shawn, Jena, Jakub and Adele completed the family picture.

A memorial celebration of Dean’s life will take place in Flagstaff at a later date.

Because of Dean’s love for animals, please make a contribution to a favorite Arizona charity in lieu of flowers.

A guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

