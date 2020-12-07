639 new COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County over weekend

YAVAPAI COUNTY – COVID-19 continued its assault on Yavapai County communities over the weekend with 639 new infections and two deaths, including 240 cases in the Verde Valley and Sedona.

Prescott Valley and Prescott accounted to nearly half of the weekend total with 156 and 142 new cases, respectively.

In the Verde Valley and Sedona, Cottonwood once again was the hardest hit community with 95 infections. Camp Verde reported 49 new cases and Cornville added 29.

Since testing began, the county has confirmed 6,981 COVID-19 positive tests, 128 deaths and 2,859 recoveries. Yavapai County’s cumulative caseload is the eighth highest among Arizona’s 13 counties.

Yavapai Community Health Services has confirmed 2,561 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-1,046 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-558 in Camp Verde.

-338 in Sedona.

-172 in Clarkdale.

-158 in Rimrock.

-154 in Cornville.

-121 in the Village of Oak Creek.

-13 in Jerome.

-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 68,504 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 89.8% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 3,789-3,192 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

Statewide data

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November.

-So far in December, 28,664 cases and 263 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-November, 2,988 cases each day.

-So far in December, 4,777 cases each day.

Vaccine Distribution and Administration Update

Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS director, has disclosed that the state is projected to receive more than 380,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of December, with the first batch of about 60,000 doses expected to arrive the week of December 13.



The initial doses are slated for top priority group, Priority 1A, which includes about 400,000 eligible Arizonans, to include professional healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff. “Our expectation is that vaccine will be provided within 48 hours of it being received,” Christ said in an information session Friday morning.



The state is working closely with county health departments to ensure an effective rollout. “The county health department are actually the backbone of this vaccine plan,” Christ said. “They’re really going to be the intelligence and the boots on the ground for determining where the vaccine goes in their local community.” Arizona will be told each week how many doses to expect, and it will allot those by county, based on the percentage of county residents in a priority group. The counties will then tell the state how many doses to send, and where, and the state will relay that information to the CDC distributor.

More than 1,000 provider locations in the state have started the onboarding process for vaccine distribution and about 350 locations have been approved. Most sites will receive vaccine shipments directly.

Teachers and school staff lead the Priority 1B group, which also includes essential workers such as law enforcement, utility, grocery, transportation, and food service employees. It is expected that the secondary group will have access to the vaccine by early January. Phase 1C is defined as people at high risk of contracting a severe case of Covid-19, including those 65 and older and adults in congregate settings, such as prisons. The general population is Phase 2.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are the two that will be initially available. Both vaccines require two doses that need to be administered either 21 or 28 days apart to ensure full vaccination. Dr. Christ expects hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine to be available to the general public by March or April, at which time mass vaccination sites like the drive-through testing sites will help get the vaccine administered. “It’s probably going to be like the summer or early fall before everybody who wants has had an opportunity to go get it and go get both doses,” she said.

Gov. Doug Ducey this week signed an executive order requiring insurance companies to cover the entire cost of Covid-19 vaccinations for all Arizonans. “The vaccine should be free for anyone who needs it,” Ducey said Wednesday. “This is a global pandemic and the vaccine shouldn’t cost Arizonans a penny.”