Commentary: Supervisors did right thing once; please do it again

Dear Chairman Brown, Supervisor Mallory, Supervisor-elects Oberg, Gregory, and Michaels

Thank you very much for your consistent opposition to Verde Connect. We were very disappointed that one outgoing supervisor messed things up. We are confident the future board of supervisors will correct this problem and resolve once more to cancel all agreements and contracts.

Here are some of the reasons you should take such action”

1) Verde Connect does almost nothing for traffic. Please see the county’s own traffic studies.

2) Verde Connect is brutally expensive and will lead to tax increases and a shortfall of money for other projects needed throughout the county. Phase 1 alone is $47 million. Phase 2 was estimated at $54 million at one time by the county. Our expert believes it will be $75 million. That it $75 million to $100 million (subtracting the $25 million grant) out of taxpayer’s pockets. And Verde Connect has zero value unless phase 2 is completed. With revenue uncertain due to COVID-19, this is too much.

3) Even if you believe the minimal traffic relief on Cornville Road is needed and even if you think the county can afford this, one must look at what we get versus what it costs – bang for the buck. This boils down to at least $75 million, which serves to reduce congestion on one to two miles of Cornville Road at 89A. I am sure there are less-expensive options to do this. Put onramps to 89A from Cornville Road. Change the light to a circle. Add passing lanes along Cornville Road. The result if all three are done will be far more effective than Verde Connect and cost closer to $5 million – a huge savings.

4) There are environmental concerns for both the Verde River and the White Hills. The county should respect local community plans including Camp Verde’s General Plan that designates Middle Verde as a character area of agriculture and low density. Verde Connect would destroy that.

5) Absolutely nobody except construction company interests support Verde Connect. Some towns and cities simply took no stand. Others tried to take a stand supporting Verde Connect and failed. The majority passed unanimous resolutions against Verde Connect as did some unincorporated associations. The Copper Canyon Fire/Medical Association was also unable to support Verde Connect.



6) In addition, the public has made it very clear they are opposed to Verde Connect. Camp Verde replaced their mayor with someone deeply opposed to Verde Connect. Yavapai County District 3 replaced its supervisor with someone deeply opposed. In both races, Verde Connect was a primary issue. In Districts 1 and 2, the candidates (and soon to be seated supervisors) are deeply opposed. All of these people are members of Save the Middle Verde, an opposition group on Facebook.

7) The Verde Independent has run several polls, all of which show the public is not in favor of Verde Connect. The latest poll showed 84% support for the original action you took to cancel Verde Connect.



We want to encourage you, our new board of supervisors, and remind you that Verde Connect is too much money for too little benefit, with too many downsides.

You did the right thing. Please do it again.

Eric Eberhard is the administrator of the Save the Middle Verde Facebook group.