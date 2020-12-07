Community events and announcements: Dec. 7, 2020

No Salvation Army bell ringers at Camp Verde Bashas’ in 2020

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army will not ring the bell this year in front of Camp Verde Bashas’.

“This year as every year, the Salvation Army Service Extension Unit was preparing to ring the bells from before Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve. The bell ringers were assigned, the kettles were polished and the signage updated. Masks were ready for the volunteers. Then COVID numbers started rising. Many of the bell ringers are elderly. Some had been exposed to COVID. It was decided that even though we work outdoors, it was not safe,” said Patricia Kaminsky, Salvation Army extension coordinator.

You can still donate to the local Salvation Army unit. You can write a check made out to The Salvation Army of Camp Verde and send it to 3680 S. Chino Dr., Camp Verde, AZ 86322.

Money will be used to help those in crisis that live in Beaver Creek and Camp Verde.



“We can assist with rent, APS, and other utilities,” Kaminsky said.

For your information, call 928-301-6495.

Yavapai College to continue ‘red phase’ of COVID-19 re-entry plan

Yavapai College will remain in the red phase of its COVID-19 re-entry plan for the remainder of the fall semester.

Out of an abundance of caution, Yavapai College decided to move to its red phase when it returned from Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30.

The red phase is the first of the five-phase plan that the College implemented over the summer.

The decision to stay in the red phase for the remainder of the semester means that all classes and operations will remain virtual until winter break. Classes are set to end with finals on Friday, Dec. 11, and operations and services will remain virtual through Friday, Dec. 18. Winter break begins on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The move to the red phase does not affect the College's spring semester. YC plans to open the spring semester in its orange phase with hybrid, in-person classes in programs in career and technical education, allied health, nursing, visual and performing arts, music, and physical education.

Full details on the College’s COVID-19 re-entry plan can be found at yc.edu/reentry



For more information on Yavapai College and to register for the spring 2021 semester, visit yc.edu.

Northern Arizona Watercolor Society announces spring exhibit

To adapt to pandemic conditions and protocol, the NAWS Watermedia Exhibition will take place both live and virtually at the Sedona Arts Center from March 1–14, 2021.

The juror for the show is Carl Dalio, a Sedona resident with a degree in architecture, who as a successful fine artist works in oil, watercolor and pastel.

Since 1995, NAWS has promoted the art of watermedia painting throughout Arizona. From more than 100 entries, the juror selects from digital images. See naws-az.org for the prospectus for the show. Artists are invited to exhibit in a variety of categories.



For more information, contact exhibition chairpersons Mike Trulson at mikeymd2@msn.com and Nita Marlette at jmarlettes@gmail.com.

Highway safety grant to provide child car seats

Verde Valley Fire District was recently awarded a $10,632 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) to continue its child car seat safety program.

Thanks to GOHS, Verde Valley Fire expects to provide approximately 200 child car seats to those in need in the community.

The car seat program provides car seats at no cost to low-income families. Trained car seat technicians install the seats and provide instruction to parents and caregivers about the proper installation.

This instruction is also provided, free of charge, to anyone who has a child car seat and needs help to properly install it.

Additionally, the District provides free car seat inspections for persons who want to check if they are installing seats correctly.

The Verde Valley Fire District also provides child car seats to Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District which also have trained technicians.

Verde Valley Fire District and its partner agencies strive to provide regular car seat clinics; however, COVID-19 has made it difficult to hold these events.

If you are in need a child car seat, an installation or inspection, call Verde Valley Fire District at 928-634-2528 or your local fire station to inquire about an appointment.

Motor vehicle crashes are the number one cause of death among children ages 1 to 19. More than half of all child car seats are incorrectly installed or are the wrong size for the child.

To be effective, child car seats need to be the correct size and be correctly installed. Also, children should not be moved out of a child car seat/booster seat too soon.

Children should be at least 4 feet 9 inches tall, be 8 years or older, and pass the following five-step test before they stop using a booster seat.

-Does the shoulder portion of the seat belt lay mid chest, mid shoulder?

-Is the child able to sit with his bottom all the way to the back of the seat?

-Does the child’s knees bend at the edge of the seat with their feet on the floor?

-Is the lap portion of the seat belt across the child’s upper thighs and hips?

-Can the child stay in this position for the whole trip?

If you answer no to any of the questions above, your child still needs a booster seat.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library celebrates 25th anniversary with 150 millionth book

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, Verde Valley Imagination Library and The Dollywood Foundation will present a free one-night-only live streaming world premiere event for The Library That Dolly Built, a behind-the-scenes look at Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Originally scheduled as a nationwide live event on more than 300 screens this spring, the world premiere for The Library That Dolly Built has been reimagined as a free live stream screening of the film, exclusively on Facebook, available nationally. The screening will be followed by a conversation with, and live acoustic performance, by Dolly Parton. Viewers can tune into the live screening and conversation on FB.ME/dollysimaginationlibrary and ImaginationLibrary.com.



Parton created the Imagination Library to inspire a love for books and reading amongst the nation’s preschool children. Since inception in 1995, the Imagination Library has grown into a global endeavor and recently hit a new milestone, gifting its 150 millionth book. The Imagination Library is currently gifting books to 1.7 million children around the world each month.



The Verde Valley Imagination Library is the local affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book program for children under age five. Every month, a free age-appropriate book, labeled with the child’s name, is mailed directly to their home. Toddlers love to receive mail, to share their new book and to learn from the stories they read with their parents.



It sounds almost too simple to be true, but when parents read with their children starting in infancy, learning to read is much easier. Parents can enroll their children online at vvilbooks.com, by mail or at all Verde Valley libraries.

The Verde Valley Imagination Library is currently promoting the film on our Facebook page at facebook.com/vvilbooks. Donations to support this ongoing program in the Verde Valley are also accepted at the Facebook page.



Donors can also sponsor children at vvilbooks.com. We rely on donors and sponsorships to continue offering free books to children birth to age 5 in the Verde Valley.



The service area includes Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Cornville, Cottonwood, Jerome, Lake Montezuma, McGuireville, Rimrock, Sedona, Verde Village and the Village of Oak Creek.

Verde Valley Leadership holds holiday food drive

Verde Valley Leadership Alumni Committee is launching a food drive to support three food banks: Sedona Community Food Bank, Bread of Life and St. Vincent de Paul.

Help your community and have an impact during the holidays for people in need. Drive over to the donation area to drop off your donations. You don’t even need to leave your car for social distancing. Please be sure to wear your mask.

Drop off your donations in Sedona or Cottonwood from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. The Sedona drop-off is at 45 Sunset Drive and State Route 89A in the parking lot next to the Sedona Chamber of Commerce Administrative Office. These items will be used to benefit the Sedona Community Food Bank.

The Cottonwood drop-off is at 1250 E. State Route 89A in the APS parking lot. These items will be used to benefit Bread of Life and St. Vincent de Paul food banks.

You don’t even have to get out of your car. Just hand over your donations and a volunteer will get them to the food bank for you.

Explore Verde Valley night sky near the last new moon of 2020

Did you know that Camp Verde, Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek and Cottonwood are each officially designated as International Dark Sky Communities by the International Dark-Sky Association?

Learn more about this special designation and become better acquainted with the wonders of astronomy by attending a free Verde Valley Dark Sky Virtual Science Cafe from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.

Register at vvdarkskysciencecafe.eventbrite.com.

Get ready for the Science Cafe with a Facebook Watch Party at 6:10 p.m. on the Camp Verde Community Library Facebook page, then tune in to the Dark-Sky Science Cafe for an informational and interactive presentation facilitated by Zack Garcia.

Then, step outside, look up at the night sky, and practice what you learned. Stargazers are encouraged to share what they see in the skies from their own backyards at #VVlovesSTEM.

The keynote speaker of this online event will be the renowned director of Lowell Observatory, Jeffrey Hall. Other presenters include Dave Jones from the Camp Verde Dark Sky Community, Kal Mannis from the Arizona Science Center, Erin Cody from the Verde NRCD Environmental Education Center, and Laurie Altringer from the Science Vortex Children’s STEM+Art Center.

Participants will learn about the importance of protecting the night sky from light pollution, the effects of gravity in the solar system, and easy-to-use astronomy apps for identifying stellar objects. This science cafe is designed to appeal to all ages, from children to seniors!

The Verde Valley Dark Sky Virtual Science Cafe is a collaborative effort led by the Camp Verde Dark Sky Community, the Camp Verde Community Library, the Science Vortex of the Verde Valley, and the Verde NRCD Environmental Education Center.

The Camp Verde Dark Sky Community is a new non-profit dedicated to protecting and preserving Camp Verde’s dark night skies through public education and other related events and initiatives.

This is the first of twelve events designed to expand science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning opportunities for people of all ages throughout the Verde Valley.

Learn more about the host organizations at:

www.facebook.com/Camp-Verde-Dark-Sky-Community

www.facebook.com/campverdelibrary

www.vnrcdeec.org

www.sciencevortex.org

How to influence your community’s future

Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Sustainability Alliance will host a webinar on the upcoming update to Yavapai County’s Comprehensive Plan.

This plan will guide everything from land use to environmental protection.

Yavapai County is obligated to update its comprehensive plan soon. What’s in the comprehensive plan and how well does it balance the needs of people, the planet and prosperity? How can you influence the changes to the plan so your community has more control over what happens in your area?

Keep Sedona Beautiful has begun digging into the details. Craig Swanson will brief us on what they’ve learned and lead a discussion on next steps. Also, get a sneak peak at the Sustainability Scorecard results. Hosted by the Sustainability Alliance and OLLI.

You must register in advance and then Zoom will send you a link to join the meeting. Save that link because it’s generated by Zoom and unique to you. Visit https://yavapai.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwpde2srDspE9T8rK_kblHOuQA5pG4e81xN to register. Space is limited.

Verde Valley Sanctuary helps families during holidays

The Verde Valley Sanctuary is a non-profit organization serving victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and human trafficking. Services include a 28-bed shelter, community outreach, legal advocacy, and education. The sanctuary prepares for the holiday season by reaching out to the community to help provide holiday cheer to the approximately 50 families currently served.

Due to the pandemic, the Verde Valley Sanctuary requests the following items for its families: Visa gift cards or gift cards from local businesses, as well as gingerbread houses and small gifts to stuff the holiday stockings.

Call Cheryl at the sanctuary’s outreach center at 928-634-6255 to arrange for either a drop-off, pick-up of donations, or for more information about Verde Valley Sanctuary.

American Legion, Lions Club team up to help Adopt a Family program

Through Christmas, Camp Verde American Legion Post 93 has a Christmas tree full of handmade items for sale to help with the Adopt a Family program for the community. The American Legion has joined the Lions Club so more people can be helped.

American Legion Post 93 is at 286 S. 3rd St.

New Virtual First Friday presentation

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night nor COVID-19 stayed Phil Hess from sharing his experiences as Clarkdale’s longtime postmaster.

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum continues to adapt to the current health crisis by bringing the popular First Friday ‘In their Own Words’ to the public virtually.

To access this and other presentations, visit clarkdalemuseum.org. Click on Resources, then First Fridays.

During his 17 years of service to Clarkdale, Hess orchestrated the Post Office move from what is now Clarkdale’s Community Services office to the current location at the other end of Ninth Street. He saw his customer base grow from 350 to more than 3000.

Delivering the mail was only one of Hess’ many jobs. Many area doctors directed new mothers to have him weigh their babies, as his scales were more accurate. He claims to have weighed more than 1000 infants.

Minor auto maintenance was another task. When a customer asked to use the phone to get her flat tire repaired, Hess did the job. Workers at nearby St. Thomas Church would also get a helping hand from the postmaster.

Come learn about this chapter of Clarkdale’s history. Visit clarkdalemuseum.org.

The Clarkdale Historical Society & Museum is a non-profit, 501(c) (3) corporation established in 2007 and managed by a board of directors. Memberships and contributions are tax deductible to the extent allowable by law. Online membership is available.

Virtual Cash for College scholarship event

The Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona and the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County will host the Cash for College Scholarship Webinar at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7. To register for this free event, visit 2020C4C.eventbrite.com.

The Arizona Community Foundation is the largest independent provider of college scholarships in the state. Students have the opportunity to apply for more than 100 scholarships with a single application.

To protect the safety of our community, this year's Cash for College event will be held virtually via a Zoom webinar. Students, parents, and educators are invited to learn more about the scholarship opportunities available for those interested in attending a traditional four-year university or a career/technical institution.

Staff from both the ACF of Sedona and ACF of Yavapai County offices will be in attendance to answer questions and share information.

For more information about the webinar, contact Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona Regional Director Jennifer Perry at JPerry@azfoundation.org or Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County's Regional Philanthropic Advisor Lisa Sahady at LSahady@azfoundation.org.

The Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona and the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County are philanthropic endowments for the enduring benefit of our community. Their family of charitable funds are guided by local Board of Advisors and benefits from cost­ efficient, centralized professional services provided by the Arizona Community Foundation.

Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans.

Modified Motorcycle Association Charity Run

The Modified Motorcycle Association will hold its annual charity run on Jan. 1. This year, all proceeds will go to the American Legion Post 25, Cottonwood.

The run will start and end at American Legion Post 25, with breakfast available at 8:30 a.m. Sign-up is at 9:30 a.m., kickstands up at 10:30 a.m.

The blues/rock band Blues 66 will entertain at the end party. Dice Roll high total $100; low total $50. Raffle/event t-shirts and 50/50. Lunch will be available at end party. Cost is $20 rider, $10 passenger.

Email jcipolla00@gmail.com for more information.

Cottonwood Toastmasters Club meets Mondays on Zoom

The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club invites you to improve your communication and leadership skills by attending our meetings on Mondays at noon at Firecreek Coffee Company, formerly Jerona's, across from the Cottonwood Post Office.

Cottonwood Toastmasters Club also provide a Zoom option for those hesitant to meet in person.

At Cottonwood Toastmasters Club, members learn by speaking to groups and working with others in a supportive environment. Toastmasters is the best and least expensive personal improvement class you can go to.

Many employers provide this for their employees and many members utilize the skills learned in either advancing on their job or looking for a job.

In this time of chaos and uncertainty, Toastmasters provides a safe environment to build on your skills. Join us on Mondays at noon at Firecreek.

For more information, view cottonwoodtm.toastmastersclubs.org or call 928-274-6289.

Verde River Friends are beneficiaries of sales of late artist’s work

The Friends of the Verde River benefit from sales of the artwork by the late Noel Burgbacher Jordan.

By making a purchase from the website noelburgbacherjordan.com, supporters of The Friends of the Verde River can help fund the many projects the nonprofit organization takes on.

A Southwestern artist and longtime lover of the Verde River, Jordan created wooden panel paintings, pen and pencil illustrations and more

All proceeds from the sales of her art go directly to the Friends of the Verde River.

For more information, see verderiver.org.

YCCHS conducting COVID-19 survey

Yavapai County Community Health Services is conducting a survey for the county’s residents to assess the numbers of people interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.



This survey will help determine how much vaccine to order to take care of our communities.

Visit surveymonkey.com/r/YavapaiVaccine to participate. The survey is also on the YCCHS webpage, yavapai.us/chs.

Toys for Tots collecting new, non-wrapped toys for needy children

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys each October, November and December, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community.

Toys for Tots & the Verde Valley Marine Corp League ask that you drop toys off at Toys for Tots boxes located throughout the Verde Valley. Visit cottonwood-az.toysfortots.org for a list of Verde Valley locations. The toys will be collected on Dec. 4.

The Toys for Tots Program believes that every child deserves a little Christmas, and we are asking you to help us send the needy children of our community a message of hope this Christmas through the gift of a new toy.

Lunch Wednesdays at Camp Verde American Legion Post 93

From noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Post 93 Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary serves lunch at the legion, 286 S. 3rd St.

Lunch is open to the public. Cost is $6 and includes lunch and dessert, as well as a soda or water.

Menu changes each week, so call the post at 928-567-6154 to find out what is going to be served.

Clarkdale board and commission vacancies

Clarkdale residents are invited to make a difference in their community and help guide the future of the town by volunteering and applying for board and commission vacancies.

There are two positions on the Design Review Board and one on the Municipal Property Corporation.

The only qualification for applicants is that they must reside within town limits.

Boards and commissions usually meet once per month, but can meet more or less often depending on town business. A description of boards and commissions is posted on the website clarkdale.az.gov.

Applications may be downloaded from the website as well, and are also available at the Administration Building, 39 N. Ninth St., Clarkdale.

Return completed applications to MaryEllen.dunn@clarkdale.az.gov. Call 928-639-2453 with questions.

Windmill Park Farmers Market open through December

The Windmill Park Farmers Market in Cornville is open through December.

Located at 9550 Cornville Road, come to the market to shop for fresh local organic foods along the creek, under the trees, in the cool grass of a beautiful park.

Windmill Park Farmers Market is held Mondays from 2 p.m. until dusk.

Art classes offered at Muse Gallery in Old Town

Just for the fun of it. Art classes available at the Muse Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood are now available through virtual or in-person classes.

Try wine glass painting, mandalas, or alcohol ink.

Visit the-muse-gallery.com/events or on Facebook: @OTCMuseGallery.

Also Saturdays at 3 p.m. on Facebook Live, each week, see a new artist in house or in their studio, talking about their art and techniques.

Food boxes available at Manzanita for Verde Valley seniors

Qualifying Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older) can receive monthly food boxes through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program offered through Manzanita Outreach.

Also known as the Senior Food Box, this program assists seniors with supplemental nutrition and helps them stretch their food dollars. The box contains canned items (fruit, vegetables, meat or fish), bottled juice, shelf-stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter, and cereal.

The retail value of each package is approximately $50.

Registered seniors pick up their monthly box at a Manzanita Outreach drive-thru Food Share event in Cottonwood. Homebound seniors may qualify for home delivery.

For information about the program, contact Donna at 623-694-4796.

Donate blood during COVID-19 pandemic

Giving blood has always meant saving lives. In these times, though, when life seems uncertain, giving is more important than ever. That’s because people who need blood – for example, cancer patients, accident survivors and those with certain types of anemia – haven’t stopped needing it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, someone needs blood every two seconds. The state of Arizona needs 600 donations per day to match that need.

For more information about donating blood, please contact Kim Angelo at 928-214-3970 or Vitalant at 877-258-4825.