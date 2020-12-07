OFFERS
Toy-drive light display helps local families

The Indian Creek Ranch toy-drive light-display will be every Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., including Christmas, through the end of the year if they have enough interest. Courtesy photo

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: December 7, 2020 11:40 a.m.

CORNVILLE - The Indian Creek Ranch wants to warm the hearts of local residents with a drive-thru light show and pass the Christmas joy onto needy families.

The toy-drive light-display will be every Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., including Christmas, through the end of the year if they have enough interest.

Unwrapped toys and cash donations will go the Cornville Secret Santa, the local police toy drives and the Oak Creek School to help families in need during the holidays, according to ranch manager Jamie Dumas.

For year the ranch has been setting up Christmas lights at the ranch, she said, but last year they decided to gather toys for the Secret Santa in Cornville. So they invited guests to see the lights.

This will be the first year they will open it up to the public for drive-thru viewing, Dumas said. But no hot chocolate and cookies this year because of COVID.

The donations will go to a woman who shops for underprivileged students at the Oak Creek School, Dumas said. The Secret Santa distributes his donated toys in Cornville, she added.

There is no fee for the drive-thru, just donations. People should take Cornville Road, south on Loy Road, to Priscilla Lane and then follow the signs to get to the light display, Dumas said.

The ranch is basically a hobby ranch that grows hay, 15 head of horses and about 20 cattle on 52 acres, Dumas said.

