ADHS reports 12,314 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

mugshot photo
By Dan Engler
Originally Published: December 8, 2020 9:29 a.m.

Catching up from a backlog of tests, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 12,314 new COVID-19 infections in the Monday-to-Tuesday reporting cycle.

That’s the largest single-day tally since testing began in January.

ADHS also reported 23 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

Since testing began, ADHS has documented 378,157 positive tests and 6,973 deaths.

The state’s cumulative positive-test ratio has now risen to 10.6%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity is holding steady at 90%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November.

-So far in December, 40,978 cases and 286 deaths.

