ADHS reports 12,314 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths
Catching up from a backlog of tests, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 12,314 new COVID-19 infections in the Monday-to-Tuesday reporting cycle.
That’s the largest single-day tally since testing began in January.
ADHS also reported 23 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.
Since testing began, ADHS has documented 378,157 positive tests and 6,973 deaths.
The state’s cumulative positive-test ratio has now risen to 10.6%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity is holding steady at 90%.
COVID-19 cases and deaths by month
-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.
-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.
-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.
-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.
-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.
-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.
-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November.
-So far in December, 40,978 cases and 286 deaths.
