AZADI Fine Rugs/Bella Fine Goods donate 160 turkeys this holiday season

At the beginning of October, AZADI kicked off its annual “Living is Giving” campaign and committed to donating turkeys to those less fortunate during the holiday season.

In addition, for each visit to AZADI Fine Rugs during the month of October, another turkey was donated on the visitor’s behalf.

As a result, AZADI donated 160 turkeys in all: 35 in Sedona to the Sedona Community Food Bank, 50 in Scottsdale to St. Mary’s Food Bank, 25 in Jackson Hole to Teton Youth & Family Services, and 50 in Telluride to Telluride Angel Baskets.

AZADI selected the Sedona Community Food Bank to be the recipient of the turkeys because of the work they do in their effort to fight hunger in the Sedona community.

According to local research conducted by Cornucopia Community Advocates, in the Sedona community one out of four adults are food insecure and one out of three children to do not know where their next meal will come from.

“We are honored to offer our support to the Sedona Community Food Bank and hope that our contribution will impact many families in need this holiday season,” says AZADI Fine Rugs owner, David Neishabori.

AZADI Fine Rugs is committed both locally and globally to supporting communities that they see as their extended family. They believe that part of building a business is building a legacy of giving. Locally, they have worked with numerous non-profits helping them to raise much-needed funds.

AZADI is weaving a brighter future for women around the world. In an effort to support the livelihood of women around the globe, AZADI is committed to resourcing high-quality products that are produced by female weavers and artisans.

Procuring these items; including authentic Navajo rugs, handwoven baskets from the Wounaan tribe of the rainforest, and fine rugs from weaving centers in war-torn areas of Afghanistan gives women the opportunity to work outside the home and become financially independent.

Through their involvement with local charities such as Save the Family, Florence Crittenton, Susan B. Komen for the Cure (Breast Cancer), and Bras for a Cause, AZADI assists women in need and provides hope for a brighter future.

AZADI is certified and recognized globally as a child-labor-free rug company. Their purpose is creating worldwide beauty with an unforgettable experience.

Established in 1790, AZADI Fine Rugs is known as the oldest purveyor of fine rugs in the world. They still operate from this over 200-year tradition, passed along through each generation of this family-owned business, of passion, respect, and gratitude for all whom they serve.

For more information please call AZADI at (928) 203-0400 or Bella Fine Goods at (928) 282-0255.