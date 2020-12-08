CARES Act, your donations, keep Verde Valley history alive

The bylaws of the Verde Historical Society direct it to conduct museum operations and act as the financial agent for the Clemenceau Heritage Museum located in the historic Clemenceau Public School in Cottonwood.

The Society is the non-profit, 501(c) (3) organization responsible for all operations.

Since March, all major fund-raising events and activities that normally supply the majority of revenue for the society and museum operations were forced to be canceled due to the health pandemic of 2020.

Membership income is ongoing, however it is a small part of total revenue for the organizations. The Society is now facing a fourth quarter deficit that must be addressed, thus a plan for the solicitation of individual contributions has been established to help reduce the losses and to keep the Verde Historical Society and Clemenceau Heritage Museum sufficiently operating for public enjoyment.

Philanthropic year end contributions for a qualified charitable cause are more vital than ever for rebuilding beyond the current crisis for those institutions that have been hit hard by loss of revenue.

Also in March, anticipating such revenue losses, the federal government passed the CARES Act as part of the pandemic relief program.

The CARES Act allows an individual taxpayer to take a one-time deduction before Dec. 31 of up to $300 without itemizing their tax return.

The deduction is taken above the line thus reducing one’s adjusted gross income by the amount of the contribution up to $300. This is a one-time deduction for the year 2020 only.

The contribution must be made to a qualified public charity, including a 501(c) (3), which the Verde Historical Society is. Please support local history and those who collect and interpret it by considering this opportunity. Consult with a financial professional to learn about all of the information included the CARES Act and make your year end contribution to the Verde Historical Society so that Verde Valley history continues at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum.

Gifts in any amount are always gratefully accepted and in this year particularly, they will be most valued to keep all operations ongoing for both the Society and Museum.

Checks should be made payable to Verde Historical Society and mailed by Dec. 31 to P.O. Box 511, Cottonwood, AZ. 86326.