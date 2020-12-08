ILLUMINATE Film Festival presents The Power of the Heart

According to wisdom teacher Michael Bernard Beckwith, “we have a life to live; the heart has the answers.”

Sunday, Dec. 13, the ILLUMINATE Film Festival will present Heart to Heart: Awakening Your Best Self through Conscious Cinema. The free virtual program will include an encore screening of the inspirational, life affirming film The Power of the Heart and a live virtual discussion with the film’s acclaimed director Drew Heriot (The Secret, The Portal) and bestselling author, renowned spiritual teacher and Super Soul Sunday favorite Mark Nepo (The Book of Awakening).

The program will celebrate the power of conscious cinema to ignite personal growth and will feature a personal message from Danette Wolpert, ILLUMINATE’s Executive Director, who will share publicly for the first time her life-changing healing transformation inspired by conscious film.

The virtual screening and live discussion will take place in ILLUMINATE’s Virtual Screening Room on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. Free tickets can be reserved at illuminate.eventive.org. Capacity is limited. A replay of the program will be available to ticket-holders for a limited window.

The Power of the Heart

Named one of the “most heart-opening films of the year” by The Huffington Post, The Power of the Heart is a feature-length docudrama starring Eckhart Tolle, Deepak Chopra, Paulo Coelho, Maya Angelou, Mark Nepo, Jane Goodall and other icons who lead you to rediscover the treasure in your chest.

Their stories, coupled with scientific explanation of the physical manifestation of the heart / mind connection, will unveil your innate capacity to align with fulfillment and expand your horizons on what you believe is possible.

The Power of the Heart received a rousing standing ovation at the 2015 ILLUMINATE Film Festival.

Live conversation with

Mark Nepo and filmmaker Drew Heriot

Immediately following the film, filmmaker Drew Heriot and bestselling author, renowned spiritual teacher and Super Soul Sunday favorite Mark Nepo will join audiences live online to explore further how to activate the universal truths and heart wisdom revealed in the film.

Mark Nepo

Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark has been called “one of the finest spiritual guides of our time,” “a consummate storyteller,” and “an eloquent spiritual teacher.” With over a million copies sold, Mark Nepo has moved and inspired readers and seekers all over the world with his #1 New York Times bestseller The Book of Awakening. His work is widely accessible and used by many and his books have been translated into more than twenty languages. A bestselling author, he has published 22 books and recorded 15 audio projects.

In 2015, he was given a Life-Achievement Award by AgeNation. In 2016, he was named by Watkins: Mind Body Spirit as one of the 100 Most Spiritually Influential Living People, and was also chosen as one of OWN’s SuperSoul 100, a group of inspired leaders using their gifts and voices to elevate humanity. And In 2017 Mark became a regular columnist for Spirituality & Health Magazine.

Drew Heriot

Drew Heriot launched onto the world stage as director of The Secret (2006) which became the highest selling DVD in the USA and a global phenomenon. The inspirational movie was featured on Oprah, Larry King, Ellen, Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons weaving its way into the fabric of popular culture.

Heriot has directed, produced and edited prime time television for all the major networks in Australia. In 2007, Heriot co-directed The Elevate Film and Music Festival, which showcased 25 short films and music videos that were produced for the festival in just 48 hours, featuring the elevating work of artists including Alanis Morisette, India.Arie, Missy Higgins and Kevin Costner. Heriot wrote and directed The Power of the Heart - and more recently, The Portal.

ILLUMINATE Film Festival Returns May 20-26, 2021

The 2021 ILLUMINATE Film Festival will return May 20-26, 2021. The festival will continue to bring you the best of conscious film as it moves to a hybrid festival format, with both virtual and live outdoor components, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. As May draws closer, the festival team will re-evaluate the feasibility of holding indoor screenings and events. More details will be revealed in the coming months.

ILLUMINATE’s mission to elevate consciousness and inspire lasting transformation is more vital now than ever before.

“Higher consciousness translates to less division and more harmony, less corruption and more truth, less fear and more love,” says Danette Wolpert, ILLUMINATE’s Executive Director. “Who couldn’t use a dose of goodness right now? We at ILLUMINATE believe the change starts within us, then dawns between us, then emerges around us. This is what we work tirelessly to actualize.”

Happening in December

December is a busy month at ILLUMINATE, offering many ways for conscious film-lovers to engage. During the month of December, the festival will:

• Reveal its new membership offering with upgraded year-round benefits

• Launch the #TransformedByFilm Challenge, where film fans can enter to win prizes by posting a 60-second video testimonial about a film that transformed their life

• Launch ILLUMINATE ON Demand in our Virtual Screening Room - conscious films audiences can watch anytime, all-year-round!

• Hold the festival’s once-a-year only Annual Member Pass Sale

ILLUMINATE is the world’s premier film festival for conscious cinema.

For more information, visit illuminatefilmfestival.com.