New music includes Paul McCartney record

Paul McCartney – McCartney III

Capitol Records

Paul McCartney hadn’t planned to release an album in 2020, but in the isolation of “Rockdown,” he found himself fleshing out some existing musical sketches and creating new ones.

Before long an eclectic collection of spontaneous songs would become McCartney III: a stripped, self-produced solo work marking the opening of a new decade. It serves as a continuation to his first two solo albums, McCartney (1970) and McCartney II (1980), on which he played all instruments.

“Each day I’d start recording with the instrument I wrote the song on and then gradually layer it all up; it was a lot of fun. It was about making music for yourself rather than making music that has to do a job. So, I just did stuff I fancied doing. I had no idea this would end up as an album.”

He similarly performed most of the instruments on his 2005 album Chaos and Creation in the Backyard (described at the time by journalist David Hajdu as being “essentially, McCartney III”) and on his 2007 album Memory Almost Full.

Tracks include: Long Tailed Winter Bird, Winter Bird/When Winter Comes.

The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You

Astralwerks Records

We Will Always Love You is the upcoming third studio album from Australian electronic music group the Avalanches.

The album follows their two earlier studio albums, Since I Left You (2000) and Wildflower (2016).

We Will Always Love You features several collaborators, including Sananda Maitreya, Vashti Bunyan, Blood Orange, Rivers Cuomo, Pink Siifu, Denzel Curry, Tricky, Sampa the Great, Leon Bridges, Johnny Marr, MGMT, CLYPSO, Neneh Cherry, and Jamie xx.

An exploration of the vibrational relationship between light, sound and spirit, they move beyond the party-up exuberance of their youthful music to a tender, reflective sound infused with hard-earned life wisdom.

Building on the sample-based approach of their classic albums (Since I Left You, Wildflower) WWALY is their most song-oriented album yet, with an array of guests. 180g 2-LP with poster insert.

Tracks include: We Will Always Love You, Interstellar Love, Reflecting Light, Wherever You Go, Music Makes Me High, Take Care in Your Dreaming, Running Red Lights.

Belle and Sebastian – What to Look for in Summer

Matador Records

Belle and Sebastian present 22 live performances featuring songs from across their 25 year career.

The recordings showcase the Scottish septet at the height of their power during their 2019 tour, including tracks performed on the band’s own Mediterranean cruise, ‘The Boaty Weekender.’ Available on CD and on a gatefold double LP.

The album was announced alongside the release of music videos for the live versions of “The Boy with the Arab Strap” and “My Wandering Days are Over” which appear on the album.

The band took inspiration from progressive rock band Yes’s Yessongs and hard rock band Thin Lizzy’s Live and Dangerous; the initial title for the album was “Live and Meticulous,” before bandleader Stuart Murdoch vetoed it, calling it “derivative”.

Tracks include: The Song of The Clyde, Dirty Dream Number Two, Step Into My Office Baby, We Were Beautiful, Seeing Other People, If She Wants Me, Beyond the Sunrise, Wrapped Up in Books, Little Lou, Ugly Jack, Prophet John, Poor Boy.

Guided by Voices – Styles We Paid For

Gbv Inc. Records

Styles We Paid For is Guided by Voices’ third album of 2020 and it stands as a testament to this Year In Isolation, reflecting these dark days through Robert Pollard’s prism, with the band sounding as confident and authoritative as ever.

The 15 tracks were recorded remotely during quarantine from five states (Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Tennessee) to comprise GBV’s ninth album since 2017.

Pollard’s searing vocals hold center stage, with endless melodic invention and impeccable phrasing.

The massively crescendo-ing opening track “Megaphone Riley” seems to be inspired by a diabolical politician-in-chief, and like an indie-rock Nostradamus, presciently highlights the “Jumbo Virus”, while in the final couplet of the album closer “When Growing Was Simple” Pollard urges “Don’t drink and drive/stay at home and eat.”

GBV has further cemented its status as rock legends for achieving more in this bleak year then most bands do across their entire careers.

Tracks include: Megaphone Riley, Mr Child, Slaughterhouse, War of the Devils.

M. Ward – Think Of Spring

Anti Records

Limited orange colored vinyl LP pressing. 2020 release.

“I first heard Lady In Satin in a mega-shopping mall somewhere in San Francisco. I was about 20 years old and didn’t know much about Billie’s records or her life or how her voice changed over the years. Anyway, the sound was coming from the other side of the mall and I remember mistaking her voice for a beautiful perfectly distorted electric guitar - some other-world thing floating there on this strange mournful ocean of strings and I was hooked for life. Ten years later in 2006, I recorded an electric guitar instrumental version of “I’m A Fool To Want You” for my album Post-War. In 2018 I performed a concert in LA. Of all the songs from Lady In Satin as a quintet and began preparing guitar arrangements for the recordings compiled on this record - Think of Spring.”

The title comes from a poem written in 1924 by Jane Brown-Thompson that eventually became “I Get Along Without You Very Well” in 1938.

Tracks include: I Get Along Without You Very Well, For Heaven’s Sake, It’s Easy To Remember, Violets For Your Furs.