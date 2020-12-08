Professional photographers Karen Hutton, Lauri Novak present ‘Life As Art: Alternative Routes’

Professional photographers Karen Hutton and Lauri Novak will present to the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14. Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, their online presentation will be via a Sedona Camera Club webinar.

Two creative visionaries - also longtime friends - get together to discuss their art, their lives and influences and how they navigate the sometimes tumultuous waters of life as creatives. In an informal chat, each reveals their life’s work (so far!) and the alchemy of their vastly different focus in photography.

Hutton and Novak come from completely different backgrounds and specialize in very different genres of photography - Hutton: Landscape and Travel; Novak: Architecture. They both teach, create art and are full time professionals in a highly competitive industry.

In this presentation, Hutton and Novak share their unique paths to success, their influences in life, art and business - and what makes them “tick” as they show their breathtaking work. They also share how their friendship, both personally and professionally, has elevated everything. They’ll bring you “behind the curtain” on how they approach their work - and share both similarities and differences.

Then they’ll share their top tips for finding your artistic voice - and how to learn to SEE photographically, with exercises and activities you can put into action immediately. It’s a must-not-miss event.

Photographer. Artist. And Purveyor of Awesomeness Karen Hutton is a Professional Fujifilm X Photographer, International Landscape and Travel Photographer, Artist, Educator and Voice. Through stunning imagery, humor, thought-provoking ideas and a genuinely positive outlook, she inspires people to discover their artistic voice in photography — while making it all feel like an unforgettable and eye-opening adventure.

She has been featured internationally by Fujifilm, presented at Photographer Talks at Google, leads photography retreats in the U.S. and Europe, created popular online courses for KelbyOne, has been translated into multiple languages and speaks all over the country about photography and inspiration.

Most recently, Hutton has created an entirely new line of digital art she calls “Whimsical Reveries”, offering up a whole new world of artistic voice and storytelling.

Take the deep dive into her photography at KarenHuttonPhotography.com and her digital art at https://karenhutton.art/

Award-winning fine art photographer, mentor and author Lauri Novak has an eye for photographing architecture, traveling as much as possible and wandering in nature with her camera.

Growing up near one of the most architecturally rich cities sparked an interest in architecture that is a recurring theme in her work. Novak received her first camera when she was 10. Since then the world has opened up to her through her viewfinder and has brought into focus many of the details in life that are often overlooked.

Traveling was also a big part of her life. Her family vacationed somewhere new every year allowing Novak to see different cities and landscapes across the US, creating her the wandering spirit. On her own, she traveled overseas, discovering different cultures, amazing historical architecture and the incredible beauty that is everywhere in this world, capturing what she saw with her camera.

Novak is often asked “How did you see that?” Her work shows different perspectives, unique angles and the everyday details of a wide variety of subjects.

Novak also has a passion for helping others, offers mentorships and runs an online SEE! Photography community for other photographers. She also shares her inspiration and motivational tips for photographers as an author at photofocus.com.

Her work has been featured in Our USA Magazine, Chicago Tribune, Kane County Chronicle and on WGN-TV. She has had images in several galleries in Chicago and as part of an international exhibition in Barcelona.

You can find her work here: laurinovak.com and photo tours: https://seewithlauri.com

The silver lining of the COVID-19 “cloud” is that the online format enables Sedona Camera Club to host high profile photographers from around the United States. The club will have between five and seven online meetings in 2020-2021; when the COVID situation permits, the club will return to face-to-face meetings. Upcoming speakers include Sean Bagshaw, Adam Schallau and Dawn Kish.

Presentations, hosted by the Sedona Camera Club, are free to members. Guests may attend two meetings before joining. Email programchair@sedonacameraclub.org to obtain a link to register for the webinar.



Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills.



Membership costs $35 for the whole year. For more information on the Sedona Camera Club, go to www.sedonacameraclub.org.