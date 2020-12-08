"The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee" one of this week's new movies

The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Director: Dean Murphy

Writers: Robert Mond, Dean Murphy

Producers: Dean Murphy, et. al.

Cast: Luke Bracey, Mel Gibson, John Cleese, et. al.

Aussie Icon Paul Hogan just wants the quiet life. He lives in Brentwood, California, happy in retirement, content doing the daily crossword and enjoying regular calls from Lucy, his delightful 10-year-old granddaughter in Sydney.

So, when his agent drops by to tell him he’ll be receiving a knighthood for services to comedy, he is less than impressed by this imposition and much to his agents’ chagrin, turns down the offer.

Paul attempts to return to his tranquil life but Lucy calls; she has excitedly told kids at her new school that granddad has been offered a Knighthood. They laughed at her. What? Paul realizes he needs to get the Knighthood to help her salvage her reputation.

Rated PG-13 for some language and suggestive references.

Wild Mountain Thyme

Bleecker Street Media

Director: John Patrick Shanley

Writer: John Patrick Shanley

Producers: Leslie Urdang, et. al.

Cast: Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm, et. al.

The headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly’s love.

The problem is Anthony (Jamie Dornan) seems to have inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer.

Stung by his father Tony’s (Christopher Walken) plans to sell the family farm to his American nephew (Jon Hamm), Anthony is jolted into pursuing his dreams in this comedic, moving and wildly romantic tale.

Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and suggestive comments.

Archenemy

RLJE Films

Directors: Adam Egypt Mortimer

Writer: Adam Egypt Mortimer

Producers: Kim Sherman, Lisa Whalen, Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, Nick Manganiello, et al.

Cast: Luis Kelly-Duarte, Skylan Brooks, Zolee Griggs, Joe Manganiello, Paul Scheer, Amy Seimetz, Kieran Gallagher, et. al.

Max Fist, who claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space to earth, where he has no powers.

No one believes his stories except for a local teen named Hamster.

Together, they take to the streets to wipe out a vicious crime boss and his local drug syndicate.

Assassins

Documentary

Greenwich Entertainment

Director: Ryan White

Producers: Ryan White, et. al.

Cast: Siti Aisyah, Hadi Azmi, Anna Fifield, et. al.

Account of the two women convicted of assassinating Kim Jong-un’s half-brother, Kim Jong-nam.

The film follows the women’s trials in an attempt to understand whether they are trained killers or simply pawns.