"The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee" one of this week's new movies

The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Lionsgate Home Entertainment
Director: Dean Murphy
Writers: Robert Mond, Dean Murphy
Producers: Dean Murphy, et. al.
Cast: Luke Bracey, Mel Gibson, John Cleese, et. al.
Aussie Icon Paul Hogan just wants the quiet life. He lives in Brentwood, California, happy in retirement, content doing the daily crossword and enjoying regular calls from Lucy, his delightful 10-year-old granddaughter in Sydney.
So, when his agent drops by to tell him he’ll be receiving a knighthood for services to comedy, he is less than impressed by this imposition and much to his agents’ chagrin, turns down the offer.
Paul attempts to return to his tranquil life but Lucy calls; she has excitedly told kids at her new school that granddad has been offered a Knighthood. They laughed at her. What? Paul realizes he needs to get the Knighthood to help her salvage her reputation.
Rated PG-13 for some language and suggestive references.
Wild Mountain Thyme
Bleecker Street Media
Director: John Patrick Shanley
Writer: John Patrick Shanley
Producers: Leslie Urdang, et. al.
Cast: Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm, et. al.
The headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly’s love.
The problem is Anthony (Jamie Dornan) seems to have inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer.
Stung by his father Tony’s (Christopher Walken) plans to sell the family farm to his American nephew (Jon Hamm), Anthony is jolted into pursuing his dreams in this comedic, moving and wildly romantic tale.
Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and suggestive comments.
Archenemy
RLJE Films
Directors: Adam Egypt Mortimer
Writer: Adam Egypt Mortimer
Producers: Kim Sherman, Lisa Whalen, Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, Nick Manganiello, et al.
Cast: Luis Kelly-Duarte, Skylan Brooks, Zolee Griggs, Joe Manganiello, Paul Scheer, Amy Seimetz, Kieran Gallagher, et. al.
Max Fist, who claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space to earth, where he has no powers.
No one believes his stories except for a local teen named Hamster.
Together, they take to the streets to wipe out a vicious crime boss and his local drug syndicate.
Assassins
Documentary
Greenwich Entertainment
Director: Ryan White
Producers: Ryan White, et. al.
Cast: Siti Aisyah, Hadi Azmi, Anna Fifield, et. al.
Account of the two women convicted of assassinating Kim Jong-un’s half-brother, Kim Jong-nam.
The film follows the women’s trials in an attempt to understand whether they are trained killers or simply pawns.