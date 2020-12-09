COVID-19 infections continue increase in Arizona

The latest Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 report shows more than 30% of the people being tested for coronavirus are returning positive tests.

The Wednesday ADHS report documented 12,091 Arizonans being tested for COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours. The same report shows 4,444 new infections and 108 deaths in the Tuesday-to-Wednesday reporting cycle.

That puts Arizona on pace for December to be the worst month ever this year for new coronavirus infections. Arizona’s current death tally for December puts the state on pace to be the second deadliest month this year for COVID-19 deaths.

Since testing began in January, the state has documented 382,601 positive tests and 7,081 deaths.

The state’s cumulative positive-test ratio has climbed to 10.7%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity is holding steady at 90%.



COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November.

-So far in December, 45,422 cases and 394 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-November, 2,988 cases each day.

-So far in December, 5,677 cases each day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Wednesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 5,102 of the state’s 7,081 deaths. There have been 1,106 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 239,417 since testing began.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 47,570 cases.

-Yuma County, 20,788 cases.

-Pinal County, 19,649 cases.

-Navajo County, 9,159 cases.

-Coconino County, 8,569 cases.

-Mohave County, 7,743 cases.

-Yavapai County, 7,120 cases.

-Apache County, 6,039 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 2.79 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio at 10.7%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (176,300), with 384 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 45,796 times with 5,102 deaths.

Yavapai County

Hospital Reports

Wednesday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported 26 COVID-positive patients admitted with one test pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 66 patients with eight in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 45 positive tests with 12 results pending. FMC has admitted 204 patients; 39 of those patients are in critical care.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 15.2 million Wednesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 286,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 68.4 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 1.56 million deaths and 44.1 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Dec. 4, 352,101cases

Nov. 23, 302,323 cases

Nov. 4, 250,633 cases

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case