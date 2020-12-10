OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Dec. 10
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

10,000 fentanyl pills seized during YCSO K9 deputy’s traffic stop on I-17, 2 arrested

Inside the cab of the truck, a K9 deputy found a McDonald’s bag that contained two separate bags which held 10 individual baggies of blue M30 pills, presumptive for fentanyl. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Inside the cab of the truck, a K9 deputy found a McDonald’s bag that contained two separate bags which held 10 individual baggies of blue M30 pills, presumptive for fentanyl. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Staff Report
Originally Published: December 10, 2020 8:44 a.m.

photo

Carlos Uriel Leon-Torres

photo

Brayan Contreras Angulo

A news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) states that at about 11:45 a.m. Dec. 2, a YCSO K9 deputy stopped a Ford F-150 pick-up truck on I-17 near Cordes Junction for several equipment violations, as well as a moving violation.

During a conversation with the two occupants – the driver, Leon Carlos-Uriel, 23, and his passenger, 20-year-old Brayan Contreras Angulo – the deputy reportedly “detected deceptive answers to questions, and based on his training and experience, determined they were likely involved in criminal activity,” stated the news release.

Although receiving consent to search the truck from Leon, the deputy deployed his certified K9 dog for a free air sniff around the truck. After receiving a K9 alert, a search for the source of the illicit odor was conducted, said the release.

Inside the cab of the truck, the deputy found a McDonald’s bag behind a set of speakers. “Contained within this bag were two separate bags which held 10 individual baggies of blue M30 pills, presumptive for fentanyl,” the release added.

Leon reportedly admitted knowing about the bag/package, but not the contents, and he claimed he was transporting the package to unknown persons in the Camp Verde area.

Detectives from the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking task force (PANT) are investigating and have not disclosed further details at this time.

Both suspects were booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on charges including transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of narcotic drugs. They remain in custody, each on a bond of $50,000.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News