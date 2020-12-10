Teen flown to Flagstaff hospital after Camp Verde car accident

CAMP VERDE — At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Camp Verde Marshal’s Office and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District responded to a two-vehicle injury accident in the vicinity of Middle Verde and Caughran roads in Camp Verde.

According to a Dec. 10 Marshal’s Office news release, deputies learned upon arrival that a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old girl had made a left hand turn onto Caughran Road from Middle Verde Road.

The teen, a Camp Verde resident, reportedly drove the pickup truck while turning in front of a small sedan driven by 67-year-old Brian Heater of Camp Verde.

The teen’s pickup truck reportedly collided with the driver side door of Heater’s sedan and pushed the sedan off the roadway approximately 15 feet. Airbags on the pickup truck were deployed.

Copper Canyon medical personnel assessed both drivers, then decided to have the 16-year-old transported by helicopter to Flagstaff Medical Center for additional treatment, the news release stated.

Heater was transported by ambulance to Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood for additional treatment, the news release stated.

The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.