Teen flown to Flagstaff hospital after Camp Verde car accident
CAMP VERDE — At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Camp Verde Marshal’s Office and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District responded to a two-vehicle injury accident in the vicinity of Middle Verde and Caughran roads in Camp Verde.
According to a Dec. 10 Marshal’s Office news release, deputies learned upon arrival that a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old girl had made a left hand turn onto Caughran Road from Middle Verde Road.
The teen, a Camp Verde resident, reportedly drove the pickup truck while turning in front of a small sedan driven by 67-year-old Brian Heater of Camp Verde.
The teen’s pickup truck reportedly collided with the driver side door of Heater’s sedan and pushed the sedan off the roadway approximately 15 feet. Airbags on the pickup truck were deployed.
Copper Canyon medical personnel assessed both drivers, then decided to have the 16-year-old transported by helicopter to Flagstaff Medical Center for additional treatment, the news release stated.
Heater was transported by ambulance to Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood for additional treatment, the news release stated.
The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.
- Cottonwood man gets 14 years in prison on meth charges
- Domestic violence turns deadly in Camp Verde
- Ohio judge says no to digging up remains of President Harding
- Propane truck fire closes State Route 260 for about 5 hours
- A look back at how Jerome, Verde Valley dealt with 1918 pandemic
- COVID-19 infections continue increase in Arizona
- What happens before recreational marijuana becomes legal in AZ?
- 639 new COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County over weekend
- Harbor Freight Tools to move into former Sears location
- 8,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, marijuana seized following traffic stop on I-17
- Domestic violence turns deadly in Camp Verde
- Clarkdale man, Oklahoma woman arrested in connection with death investigation
- VOC woman dead in officer-involved shooting
- Person shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy in Village of Oak Creek
- Clarkdale police on scene of suspicious death case
- Cottonwood leads Yavapai County weekend surge in COVID-19 cases
- Yavapai County prepares for COVID vaccine distribution
- Arizona continues to see huge spike in COVID-19 cases
- Obituary: Wendy Jones Blauert 1963-2020
- Update: YCSO releases video, body cam footage of deputy-involved shooting VOC woman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: