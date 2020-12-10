OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Dec. 10
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Teen flown to Flagstaff hospital after Camp Verde car accident

Wednesday, first responders from Camp Verde Marshal’s Office and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical responded to a two-vehicle accident near Middle Verde and Caughran roads. Courtesy photo

Wednesday, first responders from Camp Verde Marshal’s Office and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical responded to a two-vehicle accident near Middle Verde and Caughran roads. Courtesy photo

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | AZShutterbug42
Originally Published: December 10, 2020 8:41 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Camp Verde Marshal’s Office and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District responded to a two-vehicle injury accident in the vicinity of Middle Verde and Caughran roads in Camp Verde.

According to a Dec. 10 Marshal’s Office news release, deputies learned upon arrival that a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old girl had made a left hand turn onto Caughran Road from Middle Verde Road.

The teen, a Camp Verde resident, reportedly drove the pickup truck while turning in front of a small sedan driven by 67-year-old Brian Heater of Camp Verde.

The teen’s pickup truck reportedly collided with the driver side door of Heater’s sedan and pushed the sedan off the roadway approximately 15 feet. Airbags on the pickup truck were deployed.

Copper Canyon medical personnel assessed both drivers, then decided to have the 16-year-old transported by helicopter to Flagstaff Medical Center for additional treatment, the news release stated.

Heater was transported by ambulance to Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood for additional treatment, the news release stated.

The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News