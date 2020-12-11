AZ adds 6,983 COVID-19 cases, 91 deaths, in past day

December’s COVID-19 assault on Arizona continues with the latest Department of Health Services report showing 6,983 new cases and 91 deaths in the past day.

The infection rate during the past 24-hour reporting cycle is 29%, pushing the state’s cumulative positive-test ratio to 10.9%.

Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity is holding steady at 90%.



Since testing began in January, the state has documented 394,512 positive tests and 7,245 deaths. This month alone, the state has confirmed 57,333 cases and 558 deaths. The puts December on pace to be the worst month of 2020 for infections, and the second worst for deaths.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November.

-So far in December, 57,333 cases and 558 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-November, 2,988 cases each day.

-So far in December, 5,733 cases each day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Friday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 5,223 of the state’s 7,245 deaths. There have been 1,130 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 245,671 since testing began.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 49,637 cases.

-Yuma County, 21,493 cases.

-Pinal County, 20,500 cases.

-Navajo County, 9,417 cases.

-Coconino County, 8,841 cases.

-Mohave County, 8,159 cases.

-Yavapai County, 7,433 cases.

-Apache County, 6,272 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 2.83 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio at 10.9%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (181,423), with 390 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 47,520 times with 5,223 deaths.

Yavapai County and Hospital Reports

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 15.7 million Friday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 293,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 69.7 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 1.58 million deaths and 44.9 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Dec. 4, 352,101cases

Nov. 23, 302,323 cases

Nov. 4, 250,633 cases

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case