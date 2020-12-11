OFFERS
Beaver Creek School Board to assess COVID-19 threat

Yavapai County Director of Public Health Leslie Horton will also attend the meeting, via ZOOM, to answer questions. File photo

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | AZShutterbug42
Originally Published: December 11, 2020 11:58 a.m.

RIMROCK — Beaver Creek has had five COVID-19 positives since the district opened its K-8 campus on Aug. 31 to in-person learning.

Monday, the district’s governing board will review Arizona Department of Health’s benchmark data, as well as the district’s schooling options.

The Beaver Creek School is at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock. The district’s governing board will meet in the conference room.

The public will be able to attend via Zoom or in public, Superintendent Karin Ward. The board’s agenda will be posted at the district website, bcs.k12.az.us, within 24 hours of the meeting.

Ward explained Friday that district will not recommend the board close the campus before winter break, which begins on Dec. 18.

“Beaver Creek families are doing a great job keeping kids home when sick or per the CDC guidelines,” Ward said.

Since Aug. 31, Beaver Creek students have been able to attend school either in person or online.

“Families can move to distance learning at any time,” Ward said.

Yavapai County Director of Public Health Leslie Horton will also attend the meeting, via ZOOM, to answer questions. The district’s advisory council, comprised of teachers and classified staff, will also attend the meeting to answer questions.

Since testing began, Yavapai Community Health Services has confirmed 172 cases in Rimrock, including 35 cases so far in December.

Also Monday, newly appointed board members Lincoln Thomasson and Raymond Michalowski will take the oath of office. Thomasson officially joined the board on Dec. 1. Michalowski will officially join the board on Jan. 1.

