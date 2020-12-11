Commentary: Pelosi’s ugly Trump obsession blinded vision to serve Americans
Byron York
Originally Published: December 11, 2020 11:40 a.m.
Most Read
- Domestic violence turns deadly in Camp Verde
- Ohio judge says no to digging up remains of President Harding
- Teen flown to Flagstaff hospital after Camp Verde car accident
- COVID-19 infections continue increase in Arizona
- A look back at how Jerome, Verde Valley dealt with 1918 pandemic
- Cottonwood man gets 14 years in prison on meth charges
- 639 new COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County over weekend
- Harbor Freight Tools to move into former Sears location
- 8,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, marijuana seized following traffic stop on I-17
- 245 new COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County in past day
- Domestic violence turns deadly in Camp Verde
- Clarkdale man, Oklahoma woman arrested in connection with death investigation
- VOC woman dead in officer-involved shooting
- Clarkdale police on scene of suspicious death case
- Cottonwood leads Yavapai County weekend surge in COVID-19 cases
- Yavapai County prepares for COVID vaccine distribution
- Arizona continues to see huge spike in COVID-19 cases
- Obituary: Wendy Jones Blauert 1963-2020
- Update: YCSO releases video, body cam footage of deputy-involved shooting VOC woman
- Yavapai County COVID-19 cases continue to soar; Cottonwood reports most weekend infections
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: