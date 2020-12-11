Police: Teen used stolen gun to shoot at deputy’s home

Tuesday, Dec. 8, the Prescott Valley Police Department arrested a Prescott Valley teenager for the Dec. 3 early morning shooting into the occupied home of a Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy.

The young man reportedly used a stolen gun and was on probation.

The teenager was arrested with help from “citizens who called in and supported us,” Lt. Scott Stebbins said, adding that “the investigation is ongoing.”

The $13,000 reward that Yavapai Silent Witness was offering is still available, said Dwight D’Evelyn, spokesperson for the YCSO. He said multiple leads may affect the final distribution for any confirmed tips.

Among other charges, according to a Dec. 10 news release, the teen was charged with: attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, discharge of a firearm at a residential structure, endangerment – substantial risk of imminent death, misconduct involving weapons, unlawful discharge of a firearm within town limits, possession of a stolen firearm, tampering with physical evidence, disorderly conduct discharging a deadly weapon, criminal damage, and a probation violation.

“This is a joint effort between the Police Department, (Yavapai) County Attorney’s Office, and the Sheriff’s Office,” Stebbins said.

Through the news release, the police department expressed “appreciation to the following agencies for their diligent assistance” in this incident: Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Yavapai Silent Witness, Prescott Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, U.S. Marshals Service, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Appreciation is also expressed to the many citizens who have provided information and contributions to Yavapai Silent Witness, Stebbins added.

Sheriff Scott Mascher said: “I would like to give special thanks to Prescott Valley Police Chief Steven Roser and his staff for making this case a priority leading to the arrest of a suspect. Also, I would like to thank YCSO detectives who assisted the Prescott Valley Police, along with the invaluable assistance of the Department of Public Safety, the Prescott Police Department, and U.S. Marshals Service.

“No family should ever have to go through such an ordeal. I was confident knowing law enforcement would arrest a suspect and bring justice to the deputy and his family. And finally, thanks to the community for their unwavering support. We are truly grateful.”

Even though an arrest has been made, the investigation is still ongoing; further information was unavailable at press time. The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office declined to comment at this time for this story.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Prescott Valley Detective Field at 928-772-5108. You may still contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or www.yavapaisw.com.

BACKGROUND

Authorities were offering a reward of $13,000 for information leading to the identity and arrest of the suspect who fired multiple rounds into the occupied Prescott Valley home of a Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 3.

One of those rounds nearly struck a sleeping 4-year-old child in the home, which is located in the 8300 block of East Loos Drive in Prescott Valley.

The reward increased thanks to donations from the community, and the deputy and his family stated that they are thankful for the overwhelming outpouring of support after the terrifying incident.

The residence was hit with at least five rounds by the shooter, the YCSO said, adding that no one was injured.

“This was not just an attack on law enforcement and one of our deputies, but a cowardly act against his young family,” Mascher previously said.