Arizona surpasses 400,000 COVID-19 cases in 2020

With more than 50,000 new cases in the past eight days, Arizona has now documented more than 400,000 COVID-19 cases in 2020.

That includes 8,076 infections in the past day, combined with 77 deaths. In 2020 cumulatively, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 7,322 Arizona residents.

The infection rate during the past 24-hour reporting cycle is 30%, increasing the state’s cumulative positive-test ratio to 11%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity has also seen another jump, now standing at 91%.



So far in December, Arizona has confirmed 65,409 cases and 635 deaths. Arizona has added more than 100,000 new cases in the past 18 days. December currently is on pace to be the worst month of 2020 for infections, and the second worst for deaths.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November.

-So far in December, 65,409 cases and 635 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-November, 2,988 cases each day.

-So far in December, 5,946 cases each day.

Yavapai County

Friday, Yavapai County reported 372 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths.

Of that total, 131 new cases were confirmed in the Verde Valley. Throughout the county, Prescott Valley, Prescott and Cottonwood reported the highest number of positive tests with 84, 81 and 69 respectively.

Elsewhere in the Verde Valley, Sedona reported 20 new cases and Camp Verde, 12 positive tests.

Since testing began in January, Yavapai County has confirmed 7,750 cases of coronavirus with 142 deaths and 2,859 recoveries.

Hospital Reports

Verde Valley Medical Center Friday reported 21 COVID-positive patients admitted. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 56 patients with six in critical care.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Dec. 12, 402,599 cases

Dec. 4, 352,101cases

Nov. 23, 302,323 cases

Nov. 4, 250,633 cases

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case