603 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths, in Yavapai County over weekend

Yavapai County continues to be one of Arizona’s “substantial risk” areas for COVID-19 transmissions with 603 new cases reported since Friday.

According to Yavapai Community Health Services, of the 603 new county cases, 175 were reported in the Verde Valley.

Prescott Valley and Prescott continue to dominate the county’s COVID-19 caseload with 177 and 140 new cases over the weekend, respectively.

Since testing began, the county has confirmed 8,353 COVID-19 positive tests, 147 deaths and 2,859 recoveries. Yavapai County’s cumulative caseload is the eighth highest among Arizona’s 13 counties.

Yavapai Community Health Services has confirmed 2,987 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-1,225 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-631 in Camp Verde.

-402 in Sedona.

-195 in Clarkdale.

-188 in Rimrock.

-181 in Cornville.

-148 in the Village of Oak Creek.

-16 in Jerome.

-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 72,944 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 88.5% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 4,536-3,816 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

Hospital Reports

Verde Valley Medical Center Monday reported 21 COVID-positive patients admitted. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 58 patients with eight in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 46 positive tests with 16 results pending. FMC has admitted 186 patients; 39 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

Statewide data

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November.

-So far in December, 83,058 cases and 671 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-November, 2,988 cases each day.

-So far in December, 6,389 cases each day.

With the Arizona Department of Health Services reporting 11,795 new cases in its Monday morning report, the state’s cumulative positive-test ratio has risen to 11.1%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity has risen to 91%.