Community events and announcements: Dec. 14, 2020

Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grant provides extrication equipment

Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) recently awarded a $23,739 grant to Verde Valley Fire District to be used for extrication equipment.

Along with $9,445 in district funds, this grant will provide a set of battery-operated extrication tools, including a spreader, cutter and ram.

This battery-operated equipment replaces hydraulic extrication tools (e.g. jaws of life). The new equipment is capable of handling the much stronger hybrid materials being used in modern vehicle manufacture.

Did you know that not wearing a seat belt was associated with higher deaths, major trauma and a longer hospital stay? Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death during the first 30 years of American lives (GOHS).

Verde Valley Fire District and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety urges you to reduce the risk of serious injury and death.

Please wear your seatbelt, make sure your children are properly buckled-up and that you use child car/booster seats for children as appropriate. Additionally, distracted driving is a serious problem. Please drive safety and buckle-up. Although we are excited to have this new extrication equipment, it would be great if we never have to use it.

For more information, visit gohs.az.gov/highway-safety-programs.

Verde Valley Humane Society giving tree

The Verde Valley Humane Society’s annual giving tree event is loaded with tags displaying wishes from the pets VVHS is caring for this holiday season. From toys to beds, and litter to treats, there's a wish for every budget.



Stop by and grab a tag today. Then just purchase the gift and return it by Dec. 24. You’ll help a homeless pet have a Happy Holiday.

Verde Valley Humane Society is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3), managed admission shelter located at 1520 W. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, Arizona.

Verde Valley Humane Society is a no-kill sheltering facility that exists to provide for and protect unwanted, lost and abused animals; and to promote animal welfare through its policies and presence in the community.



Verde Valley Humane Society takes in approximately 1,500 pets in need each year, providing the food, shelter, and enrichment for the length of their stay. Verde Valley Humane Society relies upon private donations for the bulk of their funding.

Craft show at Verde River Resort

Verde River Resort, 1472 Horseshoe Bend, Camp Verde, will host a craft show from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Free admission.



There will be a large variety of crafts, everything from beaded items, crocheted and knitted items, wooden toys and various quilted and other sewn items.

Democrats of the Red Rocks meet Dec. 17 via Zoom

The Democrats of the Red Rocks Breakfast at Home will host Using AZ Legislative Request to Speak (RTS) and Understanding and Participating in Redistricting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 on zoom.



The zoom link is available at democratsoftheredrocks.org/index.html.

Sharon Kirsch, research director for Save our Schools, and Kari Hull, Yavapai County Outreach for Save our Schools, will discuss the Request to Speak program.



Request to Speak allows citizens to comment on bills in the state legislature from their home computers. Franny Sharpe of the Arizona Democratic Party will discuss the Independent Redistricting Commission and how to monitor and participate in the process.



Sharpe was the point person for Arizona Democratic Party in recruiting applicants for the Independent Redistricting Commission this year.



Democrats of the Red Rocks is an all-volunteer Democratic club for Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek, the Verde Valley, and surrounding communities, that welcomes all independent-minded community members.



To help members keep informed about important issues during these challenging times, Democrats of the Red Rocks is running monthly breakfast meetings by ZOOM.



Democrats of the Red Rocks is located at 105 Roadrunner Drive, Sedona. For more information, call 928-212-1357 or visit democratsoftheredrocks.org/index.html.

Verde Historical Society announces 2021 board of directors

Verde Historical Society’s incoming board of directors will lead the society forward in 2021. The Board acts to govern the Society on behalf of the general membership and is responsible for establishing policies and procedures necessary to achieve the purposes of the Society.



The Verde Historical Society is the non-profit 501 (c) (3) sponsor for the Clemenceau Heritage Museum which collects, catalogs, displays and interprets the history of the communities of the Verde Valley as well as the seven historic Verde Valley railroads.

The presiding officers include Barbara Evans, Clarkdale, president; Bob Lanning, Prescott Valley, vice president; Helen Killebrew, Cottonwood, secretary; and Brenda Williams, Cornville, treasurer.



Kip Williams of Cornville will continue as the museum’s director of operations and manager. He is responsible for all operations of the museum and its volunteer staff.

The historical society and museum is located at 1 N. Willard Street in the original historic Clemenceau Public School building.



The museum is currently closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, society volunteers continue the work of the organization behind the scenes while implementing and adjusting to new safety standards.

Additional volunteers are needed to enable the museum to safely reopen in 2021. Saturday, two-hour shifts in the morning and afternoon to serve the greeter desk and gift shop have the greatest need. Training can safely take place while the museum is closed to the public and ongoing support is provided once the museum can safely reopen.



Anyone 18 or older whose passion is history may volunteer. Interested persons can contact the Clemenceau Heritage Museum on Tuesday mornings at 928-634-2868 for more information.

As the year draws to a close, please consider thanking the directors and all volunteers for their service by making a year-end philanthropic contribution to support the ongoing work of the society and museum. Direct it to the Verde Historical Society, PO Box 511, Cottonwood AZ 86326.



Visit the Clemenceau Heritage Museum safely at clemenceauheritagemuseum.com and find them on Facebook.

Amy Brown joins RE/MAX Fine Properties

Realtor Amy D. Brown has joined RE/MAX Fine Properties.

Brown brings to the office more than 22 years of local real estate and specializes in single family residences, luxury homes, condos, townhomes, vacant land and commercial properties.



Brown earned Military Professional Relocation and Short Sale certification and is also a member of the Sedona Verde Valley, Northern Arizona and Scottsdale/Phoenix Regional MLS.



A large percentage of her clients are both retired and active members of the military.



Brown has also worked with the girl scouts, boy scouts, PTA, PTSA and Booster club. She has been a football mom, swim mom, cheer mom, basketball mom as well as being involved with the Sedona Chamber of Commerce and working with the City of Sedona on various community issues.



For more information, visit fineproperties.com or call 928-254-0501.



RE/MAX Fine Properties is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage located in Northern Arizona. Representing both Residential and/or Commercial real estate, RE/MAX Fine Properties is a proud supporter of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital’s, Susan G. Women Foundation and other charities.

Rethink masculinity

Join Camp Verde Community Library (CVCL) online at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 for a free FRANK Talk about masculinity.

Rowdy Duncan from Phoenix College will present the program via an online Zoom meeting co-hosted by Zack Garcia from Camp Verde Community Library. A brief recorded video introduction is followed by a live interactive discussion with Duncan.

Register to attend the event at https://conta.cc/3oKeaFa or by going to the CVCL Facebook page: Camp Verde Library and clicking on Events. There is a limit of 30 participants.

Masculinity is generally defined as the qualities — habits and traits that society considers to be appropriate for a man. How might we rethink the role of masculinity in a changing world? Participants will explore these questions in a unique, interactive program that will improve their communication skills, facilitate learning, and help them navigate gender differences at work and at home.

FRANK Talks is an interactive community conversation program from Arizona Humanities in partnership with the Arizona State Library, Archives, and Public Records.

Attendees discuss issues of local and national importance. FRANK Talks encourage participants to weigh facts, provide the opportunity to put them in context, and consider different points of view. Learn more about FRANK Talks at azhumanities.org.

For more information, contact Camp Verde Librarian Zack Garcia at 928-554-8390 or Zachary.Garcia@campverde.az.gov.

Looking for champions of education

The Yavapai County Education Foundation (YCEF) and Prescott Newspapers Inc. (PNI) looking for educators to be showcased in the upcoming Yavapai County Champions of Education magazine.

One-hundred-and-two K-12 schools in the county have been invited to name the person from their school to be featured in this magazine dedicated solely to Yavapai County School employees.

The 120-plus page magazine will be published near the end of April and each school staff member and his or her governing board members will receive a complimentary copy of the magazine.

The expectation is that about 7,000 copies will go to the schools and another 11,000 copies will be placed as inserts in local papers across the county. While there is no cost to the schools, PNI is looking for corporate sponsors and business advertising for the magazine.

Submissions to the magazine will be accepted through Feb. 26.

YCEF is known for its grant programs that offer financial assistance for both schools and teachers to qualify for funding of projects in the classroom as individual educators, or in partnership with their schools and/or districts.

Classroom grants are awarded up to $500, school matching grants are as much as $1,000.

For more information on the Yavapai County Education Foundation and its grant programs, visit YCEFoundation.com.

Questions may be referred to YCEF Secretary/Treasurer Tim Carter, the Yavapai County School Superintendent, at 928-925-6560.

Construction-related closures on Hollamon, 7th streets

McDonald Brothers Construction has begun work on Camp Verde’s sidewalk improvement project on Hollamon and 7th streets.

Work will require detours and street closures to provide a safe work zone for the workers and the public during construction.

Street closures will occur on both Hollamon and 7th streets during construction of the new sidewalk, scheduled to be completed in late March 2021. Street closures will only occur when necessary.

As of Dec. 11, the south bound lane of 7th Street is closed with both lanes on 7th Street between Hollamon Street and Finnie Flat Road scheduled to be closed beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 15th and reopened by the of the week.

The project includes construction of a new curb, gutter and sidewalk, as well as street lights. This project will cover Hollamon Street from 6th Street to Cliffs Parkway, and on 7th Street from Finnie Flat Road to Hollamon Street.

Camp Verde Public Works asks for your patience during construction and that you plan your travels accordingly to avoid delays.

Oak Creek Apples will not meet in December

Oak Creek Apples Macintosh User Group will not meet in December. In January, the Oak Creek Apples (OCAMUG) will announce plans for its January 2021 meeting.

Oak Creek Apples is exclusively an educational institution for the public on the use of Apple Computers and other iOS devices, including maintenance, security, and software applications.

OCAMUG is a 501 (c) (3) organization and donations are tax deductible. Membership in the Oak Creek Apples is open to anyone.

Thank you for your interest in and support of OCAMUG. For more information, contact oakcreekapples@gmail.com.



Diane Ryan named Yavapai College’s vice president of academic affairs

Yavapai College has named Diane Ryan vice president of academic affairs.

Since 2019, Ryan has served as the college's vice president of strategic initiatives and, in January, was named interim vice president of instruction.

The decision was made by Yavapai College President Lisa Rhine, who, after careful consideration of Ryan’s progress in the interim role over the last year, faculty and staff feedback conducted through a 360-evaluation process, and subsequent small group discussions, determined that she is the right person to continue in this critical role at YC.

Ryan’s goals include providing leadership for the Shared Governance process, leading the Academic Affairs division in the creation of an Academic Master Plan, restructuring the division, strengthening the OER program, creating a consistent student navigation experience for online courses, collaborating with the faculty and deans on building flexible course schedules, and co-leading with student development to create a plan and program for weekend college.

Ryan vacates the vice president of strategic initiatives position, which will be reallocated within the college.

Ryan has more than 30 years of higher education experience, beginning her career as a professor in Communication Studies and English and working her way up as the dean of engineering, science and mathematics.

Ryan came to Yavapai College from Tidewater Community College in Virginia, where she was named Administrator of the Year in 2018.

Ryan, who earned a Ph.D. in community college leadership from Old Dominion University, holds a B.A. and M.A. in communication from Western Illinois University and graduate hours in English from Old Dominion University.

Study Revelation at Verde Valley Christian Church

Verde Valley Christian Church, 406 S. 6th St., Cottonwood, is meeting both online and in person.

Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Verde Valley Christian Church, learn about God’s messages to the seven churches of Asia by studying chapters 1-3 of the book of Revelation. Learn how His messages recorded by John so long ago still speak to the church today.

This special class will be held in the church’s Kids Big Room and will use Precept study guides. There are two options:

-Precept Upon Precept (approximately 5 hours of homework per week).

-In & Out (approximately 2-3 hours of homework per week).

Both study guides will cover the same section of Scripture but you can choose your amount of homework.

You only need to order 1 book.

Sign up by going to VVCC.online, click ‘Find a Group,’ then ‘Spring Groups,’ then ‘Revelation.’ Please have your books for the first class on Jan. 7.

Seasonal Groups can be a nice introduction to Group Life at Verde Valley Christian Church. Groups meet for a set seasonal duration, usually between 8-15 weeks. VVCC offers spring, summer and fall groups throughout the year.

Groups come in many sizes and typically have a specific focus for the duration of the group, such as a marriage group or Financial Peace University.

Most of these groups have a set registration period before the group begins. Some spring groups are now open for registration.

For more information, email kay_tee_did@hotmail.com.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District offers free developmental screenings

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District offers free developmental screenings for preschool children between the ages of 3-5 years of age who live in the school district and are not receiving special education services or enrolled in kindergarten.



Screenings are typically held on a monthly basis and check a child’s speech, motor, cognitive, adaptive and social development.



The date of the next screening is Wednesday, Jan. 13. For an appointment, call 928-634-2191.

The Arizona Early Intervention Program also offers developmental screenings for children age birth to 3 years. For an appointment call 800-237-3007 or email AzEIP.Info@raisingspecialkiks.org.

Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance program

The State of Arizona created the Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program to assist bars and restaurants with funding for the infrastructure needed to expand their premises.

With $1 million in the fund, businesses may apply for as much as $10,000 to cover expenditures for items restaurants need to extend their premises to approved outdoor spaces, such as outdoor furniture, barriers, patio heaters or parklets.

The program is aligned with a new executive order by Gov. Doug Ducey that reduces regulatory hurdles for restaurants to safely expand their premises outdoors.

Apply at gn.ecivis.com/GO/gn_redir/T/zssix54axqsv. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Applications will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis and will undergo a peer review process to ensure all documentation is submitted and verified.

Eligibility:

-Licensed restaurants and bars serving food;

-Fewer than 50 employees;

-Must comply with all COVID-19 related executive orders;

-Must demonstrate a new extension of premises that has been approved by the local governing body and approved by the Arizona Department of Liquor Licensing and Control (if applicable). A new extension of premises is any outdoor expansion that increased the outdoor square footage of the restaurant premises that opened for service on or after Oct. 1, 2020.

No Salvation Army bell ringers at Camp Verde Bashas’ in 2020

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army will not ring the bell this year in front of Camp Verde Bashas’.

“This year as every year, the Salvation Army Service Extension Unit was preparing to ring the bells from before Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve. The bell ringers were assigned, the kettles were polished and the signage updated. Masks were ready for the volunteers. Then COVID numbers started rising. Many of the bell ringers are elderly. Some had been exposed to COVID. It was decided that even though we work outdoors, it was not safe,” said Patricia Kaminsky, Salvation Army extension coordinator.

You can still donate to the local Salvation Army unit. You can write a check made out to The Salvation Army of Camp Verde and send it to 3680 S. Chino Dr., Camp Verde, AZ 86322.

Money will be used to help those in crisis that live in Beaver Creek and Camp Verde.



“We can assist with rent, APS, and other utilities,” Kaminsky said.

For your information, call 928-301-6495.

Verde Valley Humane Society announces affordable spay/neuter day

Verde Valley Humane Society, working with Northern Arizona Animal Welfare Coalition, has announced sponsorship of an affordable spay/neuter day for Verde Valley residents.

The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at the Verde Valley Humane Society, 1520 W. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood.

Forty-five lucky pet owners will pay only a $30 non-refundable deposit and their pet will receive a spay or neuter, a rabies vaccination, DH2PP vaccination (for dogs) or FVRCP (for cats), take home pain medication and an e-collar.

The non-refundable deposit must be paid by credit card when the appointment is made.

In addition to spay or neuter surgery, additional services are expected to be offered, at cost, to pets undergoing surgery, including microchips, deworming and flea/tick medication.

VVHS will also set aside a few appointments for law enforcement and animal control officers from Cottonwood, Clarkdale and Yavapai County for their use assisting underserved pet owners they want to help.

The event is by appointment only. Reservations can be made beginning Friday, Dec. 11 by calling Purrfurred Pets at 623-466-5755.

Callers must indicate they wish to reserve space at the Verde Valley Humane Society event on Jan. 9, 2021. Space is limited. All dogs must be on a leash and all cats must be in a carrier.

Holiday treats and pizza via Zoom

Join the chefs at Yavapai College’s Sedona Culinary Institute, Dec. 15 and Dec. 17, for sweet and savory holiday cheer with the world's best foods — holiday treats and pizza.

For $30 per participant ($25 for current OLLI members), Yavapai College will deliver expert instruction direct from its kitchens to yours.

Once registered, you’ll receive a secure Zoom link, an ingredient and supply list, and recipes to make sure you’re ready to follow along with our expert culinary team.

For holiday sweets, register at campusce.net/yc/course/course.aspx?C=11121&pc=40&mc=&sc=.

For pizza, register at campusce.net/yc/course/course.aspx?C=11122&pc=40&mc=&sc=.

Call 602-731-3040 for more information or to register by phone. OLLI members must register by phone to receive discount.

Yavapai College to continue ‘red phase’ of COVID-19 re-entry plan

Yavapai College will remain in the red phase of its COVID-19 re-entry plan for the remainder of the fall semester.

Out of an abundance of caution, Yavapai College decided to move to its red phase when it returned from Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30.

The red phase is the first of the five-phase plan that the College implemented over the summer.

The decision to stay in the red phase for the remainder of the semester means that all classes and operations will remain virtual until winter break. Classes are set to end with finals on Friday, Dec. 11, and operations and services will remain virtual through Friday, Dec. 18. Winter break begins on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The move to the red phase does not affect the College's spring semester. YC plans to open the spring semester in its orange phase with hybrid, in-person classes in programs in career and technical education, allied health, nursing, visual and performing arts, music, and physical education.

Full details on the College’s COVID-19 re-entry plan can be found at yc.edu/reentry



For more information on Yavapai College and to register for the spring 2021 semester, visit yc.edu.

Northern Arizona Watercolor Society announces spring exhibit

To adapt to pandemic conditions and protocol, the NAWS Watermedia Exhibition will take place both live and virtually at the Sedona Arts Center from March 1–14, 2021.

The juror for the show is Carl Dalio, a Sedona resident with a degree in architecture, who as a successful fine artist works in oil, watercolor and pastel.

Since 1995, NAWS has promoted the art of watermedia painting throughout Arizona. From more than 100 entries, the juror selects from digital images. See naws-az.org for the prospectus for the show. Artists are invited to exhibit in a variety of categories.



For more information, contact exhibition chairpersons Mike Trulson at mikeymd2@msn.com and Nita Marlette at jmarlettes@gmail.com.

Highway safety grant to provide child car seats

Verde Valley Fire District was recently awarded a $10,632 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) to continue its child car seat safety program.

Thanks to GOHS, Verde Valley Fire expects to provide approximately 200 child car seats to those in need in the community.

The car seat program provides car seats at no cost to low-income families. Trained car seat technicians install the seats and provide instruction to parents and caregivers about the proper installation.

This instruction is also provided, free of charge, to anyone who has a child car seat and needs help to properly install it.

Additionally, the District provides free car seat inspections for persons who want to check if they are installing seats correctly.

The Verde Valley Fire District also provides child car seats to Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District which also have trained technicians.

Verde Valley Fire District and its partner agencies strive to provide regular car seat clinics; however, COVID-19 has made it difficult to hold these events.

If you are in need a child car seat, an installation or inspection, call Verde Valley Fire District at 928-634-2528 or your local fire station to inquire about an appointment.

Motor vehicle crashes are the number one cause of death among children ages 1 to 19. More than half of all child car seats are incorrectly installed or are the wrong size for the child.

To be effective, child car seats need to be the correct size and be correctly installed. Also, children should not be moved out of a child car seat/booster seat too soon.

Children should be at least 4 feet 9 inches tall, be 8 years or older, and pass the following five-step test before they stop using a booster seat.

-Does the shoulder portion of the seat belt lay mid chest, mid shoulder?

-Is the child able to sit with his bottom all the way to the back of the seat?

-Does the child’s knees bend at the edge of the seat with their feet on the floor?

-Is the lap portion of the seat belt across the child’s upper thighs and hips?

-Can the child stay in this position for the whole trip?

If you answer no to any of the questions above, your child still needs a booster seat.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library celebrates 25th anniversary with 150 millionth book

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, Verde Valley Imagination Library and The Dollywood Foundation will present a free one-night-only live streaming world premiere event for The Library That Dolly Built, a behind-the-scenes look at Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Originally scheduled as a nationwide live event on more than 300 screens this spring, the world premiere for The Library That Dolly Built has been reimagined as a free live stream screening of the film, exclusively on Facebook, available nationally. The screening will be followed by a conversation with, and live acoustic performance, by Dolly Parton. Viewers can tune into the live screening and conversation on FB.ME/dollysimaginationlibrary and ImaginationLibrary.com.



Parton created the Imagination Library to inspire a love for books and reading amongst the nation’s preschool children. Since inception in 1995, the Imagination Library has grown into a global endeavor and recently hit a new milestone, gifting its 150 millionth book. The Imagination Library is currently gifting books to 1.7 million children around the world each month.



The Verde Valley Imagination Library is the local affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book program for children under age five. Every month, a free age-appropriate book, labeled with the child’s name, is mailed directly to their home. Toddlers love to receive mail, to share their new book and to learn from the stories they read with their parents.



It sounds almost too simple to be true, but when parents read with their children starting in infancy, learning to read is much easier. Parents can enroll their children online at vvilbooks.com, by mail or at all Verde Valley libraries.

The Verde Valley Imagination Library is currently promoting the film on our Facebook page at facebook.com/vvilbooks. Donations to support this ongoing program in the Verde Valley are also accepted at the Facebook page.



Donors can also sponsor children at vvilbooks.com. We rely on donors and sponsorships to continue offering free books to children birth to age 5 in the Verde Valley.



The service area includes Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Cornville, Cottonwood, Jerome, Lake Montezuma, McGuireville, Rimrock, Sedona, Verde Village and the Village of Oak Creek.

How to influence your community’s future

Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Sustainability Alliance will host a webinar on the upcoming update to Yavapai County’s Comprehensive Plan.

This plan will guide everything from land use to environmental protection.

Yavapai County is obligated to update its comprehensive plan soon. What’s in the comprehensive plan and how well does it balance the needs of people, the planet and prosperity? How can you influence the changes to the plan so your community has more control over what happens in your area?

Keep Sedona Beautiful has begun digging into the details. Craig Swanson will brief us on what they’ve learned and lead a discussion on next steps. Also, get a sneak peak at the Sustainability Scorecard results. Hosted by the Sustainability Alliance and OLLI.

You must register in advance and then Zoom will send you a link to join the meeting. Save that link because it’s generated by Zoom and unique to you. Visit https://yavapai.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwpde2srDspE9T8rK_kblHOuQA5pG4e81xN to register. Space is limited.

Verde Valley Sanctuary helps families during holidays

The Verde Valley Sanctuary is a non-profit organization serving victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and human trafficking. Services include a 28-bed shelter, community outreach, legal advocacy, and education. The sanctuary prepares for the holiday season by reaching out to the community to help provide holiday cheer to the approximately 50 families currently served.

Due to the pandemic, the Verde Valley Sanctuary requests the following items for its families: Visa gift cards or gift cards from local businesses, as well as gingerbread houses and small gifts to stuff the holiday stockings.

Call Cheryl at the sanctuary’s outreach center at 928-634-6255 to arrange for either a drop-off, pick-up of donations, or for more information about Verde Valley Sanctuary.

Modified Motorcycle Association Charity Run

The Modified Motorcycle Association will hold its annual charity run on Jan. 1. This year, all proceeds will go to the American Legion Post 25, Cottonwood.

The run will start and end at American Legion Post 25, with breakfast available at 8:30 a.m. Sign-up is at 9:30 a.m., kickstands up at 10:30 a.m.

The blues/rock band Blues 66 will entertain at the end party. Dice Roll high total $100; low total $50. Raffle/event t-shirts and 50/50. Lunch will be available at end party. Cost is $20 rider, $10 passenger.

Email jcipolla00@gmail.com for more information.

Cottonwood Toastmasters Club meets Mondays on Zoom

The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club invites you to improve your communication and leadership skills by attending our meetings on Mondays at noon at Firecreek Coffee Company, formerly Jerona's, across from the Cottonwood Post Office.

Cottonwood Toastmasters Club also provide a Zoom option for those hesitant to meet in person.

At Cottonwood Toastmasters Club, members learn by speaking to groups and working with others in a supportive environment. Toastmasters is the best and least expensive personal improvement class you can go to.

Many employers provide this for their employees and many members utilize the skills learned in either advancing on their job or looking for a job.

In this time of chaos and uncertainty, Toastmasters provides a safe environment to build on your skills. Join us on Mondays at noon at Firecreek.

For more information, view cottonwoodtm.toastmastersclubs.org or call 928-274-6289.

Verde River Friends are beneficiaries of sales of late artist’s work

The Friends of the Verde River benefit from sales of the artwork by the late Noel Burgbacher Jordan.

By making a purchase from the website noelburgbacherjordan.com, supporters of The Friends of the Verde River can help fund the many projects the nonprofit organization takes on.

A Southwestern artist and longtime lover of the Verde River, Jordan created wooden panel paintings, pen and pencil illustrations and more

All proceeds from the sales of her art go directly to the Friends of the Verde River.

For more information, see verderiver.org.

YCCHS conducting COVID-19 survey

Yavapai County Community Health Services is conducting a survey for the county’s residents to assess the numbers of people interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.



This survey will help determine how much vaccine to order to take care of our communities.

Visit surveymonkey.com/r/YavapaiVaccine to participate. The survey is also on the YCCHS webpage, yavapai.us/chs.

Toys for Tots collecting new, non-wrapped toys for needy children

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys each October, November and December, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community.

Toys for Tots & the Verde Valley Marine Corp League ask that you drop toys off at Toys for Tots boxes located throughout the Verde Valley. Visit cottonwood-az.toysfortots.org for a list of Verde Valley locations. The toys will be collected on Dec. 4.

The Toys for Tots Program believes that every child deserves a little Christmas, and we are asking you to help us send the needy children of our community a message of hope this Christmas through the gift of a new toy.

Lunch Wednesdays at Camp Verde American Legion Post 93

From noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Post 93 Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary serves lunch at the legion, 286 S. 3rd St.

Lunch is open to the public. Cost is $6 and includes lunch and dessert, as well as a soda or water.

Menu changes each week, so call the post at 928-567-6154 to find out what is going to be served.

Clarkdale board and commission vacancies

Clarkdale residents are invited to make a difference in their community and help guide the future of the town by volunteering and applying for board and commission vacancies.

There are two positions on the Design Review Board and one on the Municipal Property Corporation.

The only qualification for applicants is that they must reside within town limits.

Boards and commissions usually meet once per month, but can meet more or less often depending on town business. A description of boards and commissions is posted on the website clarkdale.az.gov.

Applications may be downloaded from the website as well, and are also available at the Administration Building, 39 N. Ninth St., Clarkdale.

Return completed applications to MaryEllen.dunn@clarkdale.az.gov. Call 928-639-2453 with questions.

Windmill Park Farmers Market open through December

The Windmill Park Farmers Market in Cornville is open through December.

Located at 9550 Cornville Road, come to the market to shop for fresh local organic foods along the creek, under the trees, in the cool grass of a beautiful park.

Windmill Park Farmers Market is held Mondays from 2 p.m. until dusk.

Art classes offered at Muse Gallery in Old Town

Just for the fun of it. Art classes available at the Muse Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood are now available through virtual or in-person classes.

Try wine glass painting, mandalas, or alcohol ink.

Visit the-muse-gallery.com/events or on Facebook: @OTCMuseGallery.

Also Saturdays at 3 p.m. on Facebook Live, each week, see a new artist in house or in their studio, talking about their art and techniques.

Food boxes available at Manzanita for Verde Valley seniors

Qualifying Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older) can receive monthly food boxes through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program offered through Manzanita Outreach.

Also known as the Senior Food Box, this program assists seniors with supplemental nutrition and helps them stretch their food dollars. The box contains canned items (fruit, vegetables, meat or fish), bottled juice, shelf-stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter, and cereal.

The retail value of each package is approximately $50.

Registered seniors pick up their monthly box at a Manzanita Outreach drive-thru Food Share event in Cottonwood. Homebound seniors may qualify for home delivery.

For information about the program, contact Donna at 623-694-4796.

Donate blood during COVID-19 pandemic

Giving blood has always meant saving lives. In these times, though, when life seems uncertain, giving is more important than ever. That’s because people who need blood – for example, cancer patients, accident survivors and those with certain types of anemia – haven’t stopped needing it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, someone needs blood every two seconds. The state of Arizona needs 600 donations per day to match that need.

For more information about donating blood, please contact Kim Angelo at 928-214-3970 or Vitalant at 877-258-4825.