Obituary: Bobbie Lee Cook

Bobbie (Bob) Lee Cook, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at his home in Cornville, Arizona.



He is survived by his sons, Barney Cook and his wife, Phoebe, Nathan Cook and his wife, Loretta, Verl Cook and his wife, Robyn, Darwin Cook and his wife, Kathleen, Nolan Cook and his wife, Barbara; his daughters, Verla Johnson and her husband and Erwin and Sandra Cook; his stepsons, Kody Owens and his wife, Robyn and Kalin Owens and his wife, Kristy; his adopted daughter, Melinda Tharp and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sisters, Sylvia Moore, Carolyn Wegner, Cheri Shafer and Nancy Evans and her husband, Tom; his brother, Perry Cook and his wife, Barbara, and many close friends.



Originally from Russell Springs, Kansas, the son of Clyde and Mae Cook, Bob spent his adolescence attending school, working the family farm, learning all about ranching and horsemanship.

After his sister, Sylvia, moved to New Mexico in the mid 1950’s, Bob soon followed.



Once he arrived in New Mexico, on the Navajo Reservation, he fell in love with the area and culture and said it was like stepping back in time.



He pursued several different types of employment, learning Navajo, rodeo’ing, and, generally, having the experience of a lifetime.

He then met Clara (Yazzie) Cook, who would become his wife and they would start their family. Bob joined the Navy and proudly served his country.

After his Naval service, they returned to the Navajo Reservation, where he pursued his second passion, being a Trading Post Trader.

He began the trading business in Sheep Springs, New Mexico, then moved to Dennehotso, Ariz. and Beclabito, New Mexico, purchasing his first trading post in Tes Nez Iah, Ariz.



Finishing out his trading post career owning his last trading post in Rock Point, Ariz. He traded on the Reservation for the next 20 plus years, before moving to the Verde Valley, where he would spend his retirement years.



Bob had a passion and love for horses and ranching. He loved working with his animals and sharing his knowledge and experience with everyone he met.



Because of his charming and bigger-than-life personality, he established many friendships which lasted a lifetime. He continued ranching and working with his horses and animals through his retirement years, until his passing.





