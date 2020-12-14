Obituary: Ella Mae Johnson 1948-2020

Ella Mae “Posse” Johnson, 72, of Camp Verde, Arizona, loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Ella Mae was born April 20, 1948, in Flagstaff, Arizona to Benjamin Warren Mathews and Carrie Mae Justice, and was the youngest of 10 children.



Ella spent most of her life in Arizona except for the short time she lived in New Orleans, where she conceived and delivered her firstborn child. She returned to Arizona and gave birth to her second son.

Shortly after she married her high school sweetheart Joseph H. Johnson and had two more children. Ella and Joe resided in Camp Verde to raise their sons and enjoyed summer travels to follow Joe’s work in the “plant life.” Ella obtained employment at the local Flower shop, where her talents could shine through and remained there until she retired.



Ella was known to many as a kind and loving woman. She had a big heart, magnetic charm, and solid love for her Lord Jesus. Her faith was one to admire. Those who knew her would say that her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32-“And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”





Ella’s home was always open and when visiting you could expect to be greeted with a warm welcome, sweets, and a good ole’ southern style meal. She was strong in faith despite her struggles, she was a good friend, a wonderful sister, and a great mother. She will be missed by many and will live in the hearts of those who knew her.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Johnson; sons, Byron, Darwin and Jayon Johnson. She is survived by her son, Charles (Brandis) Johnson; daughter-in-law, Misty Boroski; several grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Inez Holmes; brother, Sonny Mathews; loving in-laws and many nieces and nephews.





Services were held at Clear Creek Cemetery Saturday, December 12, 2020.



Information provided by survivors.