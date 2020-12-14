Obituary: Norma Elaine Scalf 1939-2020

Norma Elaine Scalf “Elaine”, 81 of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on December 9, 2020. She was born on April 9, 1939 in El Reno, Oklahoma to Taylor and Ruth Estes.





When she was 2 months old, the family relocated to Camp Verde and later to Clarkdale, where she attended Mingus High School in Jerome.



She graduated from Mingus in 1957. The same year she met the love of her life Richard Dale Scalf “Dick” in Oak Creek Canyon in Sedona and later married in 1958.





She worked as a beautician for many years in Sedona, as well as retail sales at Ellson’s store until her and Dick opened a hobby shop in West Sedona called “My Hobby Shop” in the late 1970’s and ran the business for nearly 20 years.



She spent many years at the RC flying field, now called Scalf Field off Forest Service Road 525, between Cottonwood and Sedona. She also served in several roles with the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) including president and treasurer for 22 years. Elaine was known for her love of people, and cats including multiple outside cats over the last few decades who adopted her.

She was blessed with 60 years of marriage to her loving husband who preceded her in death in 2018. She lived a wonderful life and will be sorely missed by her family and many longtime friends.





Elaine is survived by her son, Jeffrey Scalf (Celeste) of Prescott Valley, Arizona and 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.





