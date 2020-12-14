Obituary: Prentiss Ewell McCollum
Prentiss Ewell McCollum, a resident of Cottonwood, Arizona for over 30 years, died of COVID on November 22, 2020 just 2 days before his 74th birthday.
Prentiss is survived by his brother, sister-in-law, two nephews and niece. Prentiss was born in Springfield, Missouri, where he eventually graduated from high school before moving to Cottonwood. He looked forward to the beginning of football season, talking on the phone with his friends and family and always could be found enjoying a good meal.
He cared deeply about his Christian faith and attended church whenever he could. Despite setbacks, Prentiss had a kind heart, maintained compassion for those around him and was always ready to help out friends in need. Prentiss’ life journey reminds us to love each other no matter what life brings.
In lieu of donations, Prentiss would have requested his friends and loved ones to wear masks, appreciate what life has to offer and be kind to others. He will be very much missed.
Information provided by survivors.
