VERDE HERITAGE 1900: JEROME NEWS, Mineral Point, Mr. Clark's Visit, December

STRIKES NEAR JEROME, Mineral Point

"Since the first day of last April, when the news of the strike of gold ore, made by Weedon & Clune, reached town, there has been more or less talk of the rich claims in the Mineral Point district. The find that electrified the people of the city, while it did not amount to so very much itself, had a most desirable effect for it put a number of other persons to prospecting, some of whom had never thought of such a thing. Hundreds of claims were taken up in the section where the first gold was found, and prospecting is still going on. Shafts are down as deep as 100 feet, and some splendid properties have been uncovered."

"The Jerome public has been ready to hail with joy the report that at last someone has struck another United Verde mine in the country, and at several times thought the time had come to do the shouting. Now comes C. C. Leslie and W. M. Marshall, who say they have the world by the hinder extremity and are on a downhill pull. If what these men claim is true, and there is no reason to doubt their words, for they are responsible men, they surely have a mine. This morning they came in from their property with a piece of ore that weighs more than 100 pounds. The ore is an iron quartz full of copper sulphurets and hematite of iron, carrying gold. Judging from the appearance of the rock it will assay as high as 10%, and possibly more, in copper, and will carry some good values in gold and silver. The men owning the property are down on the lead about 12 feet, and say that the whole shaft is in such ore, sides and bottom. They claim the lead is some 6 feet wide. They have another ledge of the same stuff about 3 feet wide. Altogether they have 8 claims in the group. They located the property last October and have worked on it constantly since that time. They have ore in one of the claims that assays $62 per ton in gold. Mr. Leslie is section foreman on the United Verde & Pacific Railway, and Mr. Marshall works on the property. They have 3 men at work at present. The new find is 4 miles north of Davis Siding, in the rolling mountains. If these men have such a property as they think they have they are certainly to be envied, for it will be all they will need for some time to come."

"There is one property in the same location that is said to be fabulously rich in silver ore. The shaft is down 70 feet and there is a lot of rich silver ore sacked and stored in a tunnel nearby. Then there is another mine that is reported to be very rich in gold. If a thriving mining camp does not soon spring up in the mineral camp district I am no judge of signs. This district is only a few miles from Jerome."

"Senator Clark has gone again and Jerome was once more benefitted by his visit. This time he abolished the 'Boleta System,' [ticket, receipt, scrip, or coupon] that has been in vogue in the company store for years, and there will be no more issued to employees of the company. It is safe to say that the abolishment of this system will be of lasting benefit to the camp, and will help the smaller business men. Heretofore a man having money coming for labor could go to the company store and draw boletas, of any denomination, from $7 down to 5 cents. If he drew $5 in boletas or store orders as they are called here, he would be charged with $5 in merchandise, and the boletas would be good for their face value at the store in any kind of goods. The man would either sell the boletas at a discount, or pay for his board at the restaurants, which would take them at their par value. The boletas would not be accepted at the company store in payment of an account, for that would have been an endless chain, at the turning of which the company would have no profit and an endless amount of bookkeeping. The saloons all bought the boletas at from 10% to 25% discount. Then they would be used to pay for goods purchased from the store during the day. In collecting accounts the collector for the company store would collect dollars and dollars in boletas every night. They took the place of money and were a detriment to the business interests of the town."

"In some respects the Boleta System was a benefit to the employee of the company. If a man went to work, and did not board with the company, and had no money, he had a hard time to live till he got his first pay. The restaurant proprietors have been robbed so often by men who never pretend to pay a board bill when they can avoid doing it, that they are a little suspicious of a stranger, and want cash in advance for their meal tickets. If a man had no money, he would draw a few dollars in boletas and pay for the ticket. He could draw from the store in this way as soon as he had worked a day for the company. The good that will come from the abolishment of the system will undoubtedly overbalance the harm that will result. Whenever a commodity or scrip is used and accepted in lieu of money, it has a tendency to demoralize business."

"Mr. Clark has gained the love and respect of the citizens of Jerome by such actions as making the camp an 8 hour camp and abolishing the Boleta System. In all probability the wages of some of the employees of the company will soon be raised. Jerome is getting better and better every month and the end is not yet."

"Miss Stanley Windes, [daughter of Rev. and Mrs. Windes and former teacher at the Cottonwood School] who was teaching some of the departments of the Jerome School, is quite sick with fever at her home in the Gordon house. The young lady is receiving all the care that can be bestowed upon her by physician and sister. Miss Windes is a lady who stands well with the community and her illness is regretted by everyone. It is to be hoped she may soon recover her usual health and strength." [She did.]

"The Venture Hill Mining company has bonded the 3 mining claims owned by G. W. Hull and Tom Fryer, and added the same to their group, making a total of 9 full claims owned by the corporation. The contract price of the 3 claims is $10,000."

"Miss Sadie Glasscock met with a painful accident at the steam laundry this week. She was helping to put sheets through a mangle, when her hand was caught between the rollers and 2 fingers mashed pretty badly. Two more fingers were caught but not hurt so seriously. She exhibited a wonderful amount of grit when her hand was caught, and did not even turn pale or scream."

"It is reported that 2 of Jerome's young men are about to launch into the livery business. They are Sam Hooker and Lew Page. Mr. Hooker is proprietor of the Hooker transfer company, and Mr. Page is the boss of the company stables. They are well acquainted and should make a success of their undertaking."

"H. J. Allen and Dr. Woods have again added to their landed possessions in the Verde Valley, by purchasing a tract of land adjoining their place. They now own a section of land in a solid body. Their ambition is to corner and control the beef market of this county."

"A. Venni, who took a shot at Louis Issaglio, Wednesday morning, was fined $60 for his shooting practice."

"J. B. Jolly, county school superintendent, was in Jerome on business, and will return to Prescott Sunday morning. He will go down to Cottonwood this morning on some special business pertaining to his duties as head of the educational department of this county."

"W. S. Adams, of the 'Mining News,' has moved into one of the rooms of the Bartlett Building, and will increase his business. He now has one of the neatest offices in the territory."

"Ben Lubin returned yesterday from New York, where he has been for 2 or 3 months, purchasing goods for the department store owned by his brother, William Luban."

"The ex-communicated wife of G. W. Hull came in yesterday. She is the woman over whom Mr. Hull had dead loads of trouble, winding up in his arrest on a charge of perjury, last year. Her first husband and her last were in town at the same time. Mr. Hull says there are 5 more between him and the first lucky man. She is a dashing looking woman and has the little Hull baby with her."

"D. D. McDonald"

(Arizona Republican; Phoenix; December 10, 1900; page 6; from Jerome on December 6.)