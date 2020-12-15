Film Festival presents a retelling of the classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ Dec. 19

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “A Christmas Carol” — the holiday treasure — on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A Victorian family prepares a toy-theatre for their annual performance of “A Christmas Carol”. The audience enters the imagination of one of the children and quickly the cardboard stage transforms to reveal a magical world containing real dancers and stylized sets.

The classic tale unfolds on screen in a rich tapestry of highly absorbing, haunting, and theatrical drama with characters portrayed by dancers and voiced by an eclectic cast of the world’s most recognizable actors, including Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya, Andy Serkis, Martin Freeman, and Simon Russell Beale.

In “A Christmas Carol,” Dickens wrote one of literature’s most perfectly constructed stories — a simple and moving tale of redemption that has struck a chord with audiences worldwide, having been translated into almost every conceivable language.

With the help of a diverse and deeply talented cast and crew, the film succeeds in retelling the classic story in a truly original and accessible way.

“A Christmas Carol” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Saturday, Dec. 19 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.