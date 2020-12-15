New movies include 'The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud'

The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud

TriStar Pictures

Director: Martin Owen

Writers: Sally Collett, Martin Owen

Producers: Matt Williams, et al.

Cast: Scott Adkins, John Hannah, Lashana Lynch, et. al.

When a video game enthusiast named Sarah is transported into her favorite game, she finds herself on an intergalactic prison, home to the most dangerous villains in the galaxy. The only way to escape the game is to complete it.

Teaming up with space hero Max Cloud, Sarah battles the terrifying planet while her best friend, Cowboy, controls the game from her bedroom in Brooklyn, New York.

Breach

Saban Films

Director: John Suits

Writers: Edward Drake, Corey Large

Producers: Corey Large, Danny Roth, Mary Aloe, John Mehrer, et al.

Cast: Cody Kearsley, Bruce Willis, Rachel Nichols, Kassandra Clementi, Johnny Messner, Corey Large, Callan Mulvey, Timothy V. Murphy, Johann Urb, Ralf Moeller, Angie Pack, et. al.

On the cusp of fatherhood, a junior mechanic aboard an interstellar ark to New Earth must outwit a malevolent cosmic terror intent on using the spaceship as a weapon.

Fleeing a devastating plague on Earth, an interstellar ark comes under attack from a new threat -- a shape-shifting alien force intent on slaughtering what’s left of humanity.

Rated R for language throughout and some bloody violence.

The Father

Sony Pictures Classics

Director: Florian Zeller

Writers: Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

Producers: Philippe Carcassonne, Simon Friend, David Parfitt, et. al.

Cast: Olivia Colman, Anthony Hopkins, Mark Gatiss, et. al.

A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

Rated PG-13 for some strong language, and thematic material.

The Dissident

Orwell Productions

Director: Bryan Fogel

Writers: Bryan Fogel, Mark Monroe

Producers: Bryan Fogel, Mark Monroe, Jake Swantko, et. al.

Cast: Omar Abdulaziz, Fahrettin Altun, John O. Brennan, et. al.

When Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappears in Istanbul, his fiancée and dissidents around the world piece together the clues to a murder and expose a global cover up.

Rated PG-13 for disturbing/violent material.