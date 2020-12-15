New music includes George Thorogood, Mariah Carey

George Thorogood And The Destroyers – Live In Boston 1982: The Complete Concert

Craft Recording

This 2020 reissue of Live in Boston, 1982 adds 12 never-before-available live tracks to the previously released material. This live set captures the remarkable high point in the band’s career, having just come off of a tour opening for the Rolling Stones.

The power and focus of the band at this point in their career can be heard in every track.

This live release is also a fitting exclamation point to the Destroyers’ breakthrough days with Rounder Records.

Hailing from Wilmington, Delaware, Thorogood and his band had settled in Boston in the late ’70s, where they became mainstays in the scene — releasing their 1977 self-titled debut and their 1978 follow-up, Move It on Over.

By the fall of 1982, the blues rockers were fast-rising stars on a national level.

Tracks include: Who Do You Love?, Cocaine Blues, Spoken Introduction: The Dance Floor, Bottom of the Sea, Night Time, I’ll Change My Style, Same Thing.

Tycho – Weather

Mom & Pop Music

With a hugely impressive over a million combined album sales and over a billion streams under their belt, Tycho are the Grammy-nominated electronic music project led by Scott Hansen as primary composer, songwriter and producer.

Respected for both their musical output and Scott’s graphic design work, under the ISO50 moniker, Tycho has produced and released a hugely successful back catalogue which has drawn comparisons to the likes of Boards of Canada, Ulrich Schnauss and Jon Hopkins.

The highly anticipated release of Tychos fifth studio album Weather is an exciting progression from his previous output, with most of the new tracks being vocal lead, while still retaining the signature Tycho sound.

The sonic shift is enhanced by a collaboration with a young exciting new voice - vocalist Saint Sinner who will be joining the live band following her time in the studio.

The release will see Mom + Pop partner for this exciting new chapter in the artists career. The new album will be supported by an extensive world tour and a US tour hitting major US cities and festivals.

Tracks include: Easy, Pink & Blue, Into The Woods, Weather, Skate, No Stress.

Mariah Carey – The Emancipation Of Mimi

Def Jam Records

The Emancipation of Mimi, Mariah Carey’s 10th album released through Island Records on April 12, 2005 and became her highest-selling release in the US in a decade.

This 15th anniversary edition includes hits like “We Belong Together,” “Shake It Off,” “It’s Like That,” “Don’t Forget About Us.”

The album features collaborations with Jermaine Dupri, Snoop Dogg, Twista, Nelly and Pharrell Williams.

The 2-LP standard black vinyl version features four new bonus tracks.

Carey opted to use her personal nickname ‘Mimi’ in the title, revealing a more intimate side of the singer, as seen in the album’s declarative theme of emancipation from her personal and commercial setbacks. Although it has similar vocal production to her previous works and an inclination towards her signature ballads, the album encompasses dance-oriented and up-tempo styles in keeping with its celebratory motif. Critics noted the theme of independence and lack of restraint, dubbing the album a “party” record.

Tracks include: One and Only, To the Floor, Makin’ It Last All Night (What It Do).

Drive-By Truckers – The New OK

ATO Records

Drive-By Truckers set out for what was supposed to be a full year of touring. Needless to say it did not go as planned. “The New OK” is a phrase Patterson Hood found himself saying a lot these past few months.

This new album, made up of songs left over from The Unraveling sessions and new ones written and recorded since, hopefully balances out the darkness of our current situation with a hope for better days and nights ahead.

The Drive-By Truckers are an alternative country/Southern rock band based in Athens, Georgia. Two of five current members (Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley) are originally from The Shoals region of northern Alabama and met as roommates at the University of North Alabama. The group also has roots in Richmond, Virginia.

The band consists of Mike Cooley, Patterson Hood, Brad Morgan, Jay Gonzalez, and Matt Patton.

Album contains explicit lyrics.

Tracks include: Watching The Orange Clouds, The Distance, Sea Island Lonely, Sarah’s Flame, The Perilous Night, The Unraveling, Tough To Let Go.

George Lynch & Jeff Pilson – Heavy Hitters

Deadline Music

Guitar-shredding virtuoso George Lynch re-teams with former Dokken bandmate Jeff Pilson for a set of new studio recordings that turn pop music classics into powerful metal anthems.

In a recent interview with Audio Ink Radio, Lynch said that he’s retiring the Lynch Mob name.

“With everything going on right now in the world, it was really sort of an epiphany moment,” he said. “I just kind of woke up and said, I think with this record, this is our swan song. I think this would be a good place to exit the stage, that we’ve created this book end — an answer to the first record. The name itself, of course, has always been problematic, and now it’s inexcusable to keep the name.

“So, things have just sort of all conspired. A lot of different events triangulated to this point where it just makes sense on every single level to let it go and wrap it up with an nice neat bow with this record and move on.”

Lynch and Pilson’s most recent collaboration before the covers project was The End Machine, which also featured fellow Dokken member Mick Brown.

Tracks include: Ordinary World, Kiss.