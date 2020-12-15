Sedona Sound Bites Grill presents ‘A Merry Martin Cowboy Christmas Show’

Cowboy up with your boots and hat for an evening of “Christmas Cowboy Style.” Jim and Jeanne Martin from the Blazin M Ranch will be on stage in the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom from 7-9 p.m. Dec. 19 sharing their holiday songs, as well many well-known favorites bringing back nostalgia for earlier, simpler times.

This dynamic duo will delight you with stories of Cowboy folklore & Cowboy Christmas. They have performed together for over 24 years in venues across the United States and have shared the stage with such well known western stars as Michael Martin Murphey, Rex Allen Jr., Riders in the Sky, and Johnny Western.

They were most recently recognized by the Western Music Association as Harmony Duo of the Year in 2010. In addition, they have also been honored six times as Harmony Yodeling Champions of the Western Music Association.

Jeanne is also a “Female Vocalist of The Year” award winner in the Academy of Western Artists.

Dinner reservations are required to sit in the showroom. There is no cover. Call for reservations at 928-282-2713.

Sound Bites Grill is located at The Shops at Pinon Pointe in uptown Sedona - 101 N SR 89A (across from the Hyatt Residence Club).

For more information visit www.SoundBitesGrill.com. Sound Bites Grill practices mandated COCID-19 safety protocols. For a list of their procedures, visit soundbitesgrill.com/covid-19-safety-protocol/.