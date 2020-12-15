Sedona Water Works quenches entertainment thirst with Christmas Speakeasy Rosewater Sessions

Sedona Water Works bring its community more than drinking water. Since August, the local business has been hosting a mindfully distanced concert series and community event aptly named “The Rosewater Sessions” with this month’s event being a holiday themed “Christmas Speakeasy” to be held on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

Sedona Water Works is owned by two longtime local community members, David Schmidt and Rachel Grant. Schmidt has long served as a head chef in some of Sedona’s most visible restaurants and resorts while Grant is an area yoga instructor.

The two recently celebrated their two-year anniversary as shop keepers of the space and share a deep love for both water and curating community.

“Water is life,” the two adamantly professes, adding, “When we partnered and made the commitment to purchase Sedona Water Works in 2018, we were excited about leveraging our years of experience in hospitality to make a one-of-a-kind destination in Sedona.”

Over the two years, the two have transformed the business from a sleepy water store to a “premier hydration spot for visitors and local community,” and have quickly become a hub for the city. Beyond their retail business, they play host to a weekly Farmers Market and are a center for offering local artists and artisans an opportunity to display their goods; from body products to books to food and beverage items.”

The business has recently expanded to offer home and business delivery in addition to their retail space as they share their vision of providing the area with the cleanest drinking water possible.

Recognizing a need for live music, in August the pair teamed up with local musician Brandon Decker to begin presenting a monthly, mindfully distanced live concert and community event. Each event has been met with great enthusiasm from the locals and provides a time to see live music and connect safely.

This month’s concert is a Christmas themed Speakeasy featuring decker. and a host of local musicians playing holiday music as well as some “swanky classic songs with a twist.”

“Our hope is that you walk out of our store after each visit with a smile on your face from the experience you had,” says Grant, noting that she and Schmidt are “blown away and humbled by the support we have received from the community.”

The event takes place Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

Tickets are $50 and available at Sedona Water Works.

Sedona Water Works is located at 162 Coffee Pot Drive, Suite B2, Sedona.

For more info, visit sedonawaterworks.com. Or call 928-554-2700.