Community events and announcements: Dec. 18, 2020

Victim loses $13,000 in gift card/tech support scam

Earlier this month, a 72-year-old Prescott area resident reported that he was swindled out of more than $13,000 in what is commonly known as the Microsoft Computer Repair Scam.

These tech support scams are an industry-wide issue where scammers use scare tactics to trick users into paying for unnecessary technical support services that supposedly fix contrived device, platform, or software problems. The victim paid for services with gift cards.

Initial contact by these scammers can occur by phone, email or a webpage pop-up up alert.

The victim’s daughter called YCSO’s Fraud Intervention Team (FIT) and requested to meet the team with his father present to review the case and educate his father about the scam.

The FIT is overseen by Community Relations Coordinator Bryan Thomas and Volunteer in Protection Ron Norfleet. During the meeting, the team learned that the victim visited several stores in Prescott over three days, buying $13,000 in gift cards purportedly to pay for computer repairs by a so-called Microsoft representative.



As indicated in numerous prior media releases, paying for services with a gift card is almost always a scam. The use of gift cards allows the scammer immediate access to funds after directing the victim by phone to share the card number and security code.

In most of the incidents, the victim is told to remain on the phone even while making gift card purchases. This allows the scammers to talk the victim out of any thought they are being scammed if confronted and then immediately obtain the gift card numbers.

During the meeting, the team made sure the victim and his family have reviewed his personal accounts to ensure they are locked down under a fraud alert status. The family was also told to have the victim’s computer professionally cleaned of any virus or malware issues before further use.

Most of the targeted victims are seniors and it was reiterated to businesses that such a customer is likely involved in a scam if they are purchasing a large amount of gift cards for some type of payment while remaining on a cell phone call. This particular victim would spend several hundred dollars during a single purchase of gift cards while on the phone with the suspect.

A detailed overview of the scam is available at the following links:

consumer.ftc.gov/sites/www.consumer.ftc.gov/files/articles/pdf/0557-how-to-spot-tech-support-scam.pdf and consumer.ftc.gov/media/video-0181-how-avoid-tech-support-scam.

The FIT hotline number is 928-771-3299. If you have lost money in a scam, report the incident to local law enforcement. The FIT crew will be glad to provide answers to general questions and follow-up with victims to ensure it only happens once.

Beaver Creek Library hosts virtual art show

Holiday Art Peace is an art exhibit that has been held for the last several holiday seasons at the Beaver Creek Library for community library patrons.

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Holiday Art Peace is a virtual art show on the Yavapai County Free Library District’s Facebook page. To see Holiday Art Peace, visit facebook.com/YCFLD.

The purpose of the virtual art show is to give local artists and photographers the opportunity to be seen county-wide. Beaver Creek Library coordinators received 17 submissions for this show, submissions that include basketry, leather work, collaborative art, photography, pyrography, watercolor, acrylics and colored pencil drawings.

The variety of artwork and artists gives the show that special local spice we love in the Verde Valley. The show can be seen through Friday, Jan. 15.

For more information contact the Beaver Creek Library at 928-567-4034.

Home 4 the Holidays adoption

Start off the year with a new family member. The Humane Society of Sedona will hold a special adoption event from Dec. 18 to Dec. 31. Adoption fees will be just $20.20 and include medical evaluation and treatment, behavior screening, socialization, microchip with free registration, spay/neuter, vaccinations, complimentary wellness exam to a local veterinarian, Finding Rover registration, HSS numbered tag with collar, and a PetSmart coupon book.

Visit humanesocietyofsedona.org for a list of currently available animals for adoption. Call 928-282-4679 to make an appointment. All pet meet and greets are done by appointment only.

Cottonwood Recreation Center announces holiday hours

The Cottonwood Recreation Center has adjusted its hours to observe Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The Recreation Center will also be closed on Christmas Day and will reopen at its normal scheduled time of 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26 Anyone interested in a quick workout can visit facebook.com/CWPARD and take advantage of the center’s prerecorded aerobics class videos.

Adjusted hours for Dec. 24 and Dec. 31: Fitness Center (open 4:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.) and Pool (open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.). Adjusted hours for Jan. 1: Fitness Center (open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.) and Pool (open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.)

For more information, call 928-639-3200 or visit cottonwoodaz.gov.

Northern Arizona Healthcare announces new approach to meet healthcare needs

Northern Arizona Healthcare has created a non-profit organization that will solicit major donations to help build the healthcare system of the future for the northern Arizona community.



The non-profit organization will be designed to meet the growing healthcare needs of the community’s unique and rural populations and help to ensure that the resources needed to support care both today and into the future are available. It’s also a recognition of the growing community in northern Arizona, which attracts new residents and visitors from around the world due to our high quality of life. Additional details about the new organization will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Funds raised by the new organization will help fund various initiatives that include a cancer center and health park with an ambulatory care facility, and various renovations of existing facilities, among many other programs that will be detailed over the coming months.

The new organization will operate separately from Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation, which will continue to raise and award funds to support the community according to its charter.



At the same time, the new organization, NAH and the Foundation look forward to future collaborative efforts.

Republican luncheon, Jan. 12

Mingus Mountain Republican Club will hold its next monthly luncheon on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. at the (VFW) Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood.

Speakers include Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski, Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin and District 6 Representative Walt Blackman.

Doors open at 10:45 a.m., lunch will be served at 11 a.m. The meeting and programs begin at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $12 and includes entree, salad, dessert, and coffee or iced tea. Sodas are $1 extra. Cost is $5 for anyone who wants to attend and does not want lunch.

RSVP by email before Friday, Jan. 8 to MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-295-8769.

Christmas tree drop-off

Free of charge, the City of Cottonwood will accept Christmas trees for disposal from Dec. 28 until Jan. 31.

Trees must be dropped off at the City of Cottonwood’s Reclaimed Water Fill Station, at 1480 W. Mingus Ave., adjacent to the Public Works yard.

The drop off site will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Please follow the signs to the site. All lights and decorations must be removed from the trees before they are dropped off.

Any questions, call the Cottonwood Public Works Department at 928-634-8033.

Friends of the Verde announces third Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Join Friends of the Verde River at its third annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival, to be held virtually at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

Enjoy an evening of entertainment and connect with others, and watch films that feature the people, places, wildlife and initiatives making a splash in modern conservation today.

Although festival organizers have curated a lineup that relates deeply to the Friends of the Verde River mission here on the Verde, that lineup also takes place against a global backdrop.

Watch and learn about the threats and challenges, as well as the triumphs and joys, of habitat restoration, river conservation, environmental protection, and more.

For more information or to register for the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, visit verderiver.org.

Cottonwood utility billing offices closed until Dec. 28

Cottonwood’s utility billing department offices, at 111 N. Main St., will be closed until Monday, Dec. 28.

Services will still be provided via phone at 928-634-0186. However, due to staffing, wait times experienced may be longer than normal.

Staff encourages payments to be made online through the Utility Billing portal at cottonwoodaz.gov where one-time payment fees have been waived.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this unexpected closure. Any questions, contact Kirsten Lennon at 928-340-2712 or klennon@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Cottonwood Chamber giving away free masks, hand sanitizer

Yavapai County Community Health Services has given masks and hand sanitizer to the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce for public use.

Anyone interested in free masks and hand sanitizer can email andrea@cottonwoodchamberaz.org or call 928-649-0509.

Verde Valley Humane Society giving tree

The Verde Valley Humane Society’s annual giving tree event is loaded with tags displaying wishes from the pets VVHS is caring for this holiday season. From toys to beds, and litter to treats, there's a wish for every budget.



Stop by and grab a tag today. Then just purchase the gift and return it by Dec. 24. You’ll help a homeless pet have a Happy Holiday.

Verde Valley Humane Society is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3), managed admission shelter located at 1520 W. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, Arizona.

Verde Valley Humane Society is a no-kill sheltering facility that exists to provide for and protect unwanted, lost and abused animals; and to promote animal welfare through its policies and presence in the community.



Verde Valley Humane Society takes in approximately 1,500 pets in need each year, providing the food, shelter, and enrichment for the length of their stay. Verde Valley Humane Society relies upon private donations for the bulk of their funding.

Craft show at Verde River Resort

Verde River Resort, 1472 Horseshoe Bend, Camp Verde, will host a craft show from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Free admission.



There will be a large variety of crafts, everything from beaded items, crocheted and knitted items, wooden toys and various quilted and other sewn items.

Verde Historical Society announces 2021 board of directors

Verde Historical Society has announced its 2021 board of directors. The presiding officers include Barbara Evans, Clarkdale, president; Bob Lanning, Prescott Valley, vice president; Helen Killebrew, Cottonwood, secretary; and Brenda Williams, Cornville, treasurer.



Kip Williams of Cornville will continue as the museum’s director of operations and manager. He is responsible for all operations of the museum and its volunteer staff.

The Verde Historical Society’s board of directors is responsible for establishing policies and procedures necessary to achieve the purposes of the society.



The Verde Historical Society is the non-profit 501 (c) (3) sponsor for the Clemenceau Heritage Museum which collects, catalogs, displays and interprets the history of the communities of the Verde Valley as well as the seven historic Verde Valley railroads.

The historical society and museum is located at 1 N. Willard Street in the original historic Clemenceau Public School building.



The museum is currently closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, society volunteers continue the work of the organization behind the scenes while implementing and adjusting to new safety standards.

Additional volunteers are needed to enable the museum to safely reopen in 2021. Saturday, two-hour shifts in the morning and afternoon to serve the greeter desk and gift shop have the greatest need. Training can safely take place while the museum is closed to the public and ongoing support is provided once the museum can safely reopen.



Anyone 18 or older whose passion is history may volunteer. Interested persons can contact the Clemenceau Heritage Museum on Tuesday mornings at 928-634-2868 for more information.

As the year draws to a close, please consider thanking the directors and all volunteers for their service by making a year-end philanthropic contribution to support the ongoing work of the society and museum. Direct it to the Verde Historical Society, PO Box 511, Cottonwood AZ 86326.



Visit the Clemenceau Heritage Museum safely at clemenceauheritagemuseum.com and find them on Facebook.

GOHS grant provides extrication equipment

Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) recently awarded a $23,739 grant to Verde Valley Fire District to be used for extrication equipment.

Along with $9,445 in district funds, this grant will provide a set of battery-operated extrication tools, including a spreader, cutter and ram.

This battery-operated equipment replaces hydraulic extrication tools (e.g. jaws of life). The new equipment is capable of handling the much stronger hybrid materials being used in modern vehicle manufacture.

Did you know that not wearing a seat belt was associated with higher deaths, major trauma and a longer hospital stay? Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death during the first 30 years of American lives (GOHS).

Verde Valley Fire District and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety urges you to reduce the risk of serious injury and death.

Please wear your seatbelt, make sure your children are properly buckled-up and that you use child car/booster seats for children as appropriate. Additionally, distracted driving is a serious problem. Please drive safety and buckle-up. Although we are excited to have this new extrication equipment, it would be great if we never have to use it.

For more information, visit gohs.az.gov/highway-safety-programs.

Amy Brown joins RE/MAX Fine Properties

Realtor Amy D. Brown has joined RE/MAX Fine Properties.

Brown brings to the office more than 22 years of local real estate and specializes in single family residences, luxury homes, condos, townhomes, vacant land and commercial properties.



Brown earned Military Professional Relocation and Short Sale certification and is also a member of the Sedona Verde Valley, Northern Arizona and Scottsdale/Phoenix Regional MLS.



A large percentage of her clients are both retired and active members of the military.



Brown has also worked with the girl scouts, boy scouts, PTA, PTSA and Booster club. She has been a football mom, swim mom, cheer mom, basketball mom as well as being involved with the Sedona Chamber of Commerce and working with the City of Sedona on various community issues.



For more information, visit fineproperties.com or call 928-254-0501.



RE/MAX Fine Properties is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage located in Northern Arizona. Representing both Residential and/or Commercial real estate, RE/MAX Fine Properties is a proud supporter of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital’s, Susan G. Women Foundation and other charities.

Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance program

The State of Arizona created the Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program to assist bars and restaurants with funding for the infrastructure needed to expand their premises.

With $1 million in the fund, businesses may apply for as much as $10,000 to cover expenditures for items restaurants need to extend their premises to approved outdoor spaces, such as outdoor furniture, barriers, patio heaters or parklets.

The program is aligned with a new executive order by Gov. Doug Ducey that reduces regulatory hurdles for restaurants to safely expand their premises outdoors.

Apply at gn.ecivis.com/GO/gn_redir/T/zssix54axqsv. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Applications will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis and will undergo a peer review process to ensure all documentation is submitted and verified.

Eligibility:

-Licensed restaurants and bars serving food;

-Fewer than 50 employees;

-Must comply with all COVID-19 related executive orders;

-Must demonstrate a new extension of premises that has been approved by the local governing body and approved by the Arizona Department of Liquor Licensing and Control (if applicable). A new extension of premises is any outdoor expansion that increased the outdoor square footage of the restaurant premises that opened for service on or after Oct. 1, 2020.

Northern Arizona Watercolor Society announces spring exhibit

To adapt to pandemic conditions and protocol, the NAWS Watermedia Exhibition will take place both live and virtually at the Sedona Arts Center from March 1–14, 2021.

The juror for the show is Carl Dalio, a Sedona resident with a degree in architecture, who as a successful fine artist works in oil, watercolor and pastel.

Since 1995, NAWS has promoted the art of watermedia painting throughout Arizona. From more than 100 entries, the juror selects from digital images. See naws-az.org for the prospectus for the show. Artists are invited to exhibit in a variety of categories.



For more information, contact exhibition chairpersons Mike Trulson at mikeymd2@msn.com and Nita Marlette at jmarlettes@gmail.com.

Highway safety grant to provide child car seats

Verde Valley Fire District was recently awarded a $10,632 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) to continue its child car seat safety program.

Thanks to GOHS, Verde Valley Fire expects to provide approximately 200 child car seats to those in need in the community.

The car seat program provides car seats at no cost to low-income families. Trained car seat technicians install the seats and provide instruction to parents and caregivers about the proper installation.

This instruction is also provided, free of charge, to anyone who has a child car seat and needs help to properly install it.

Additionally, the District provides free car seat inspections for persons who want to check if they are installing seats correctly.

The Verde Valley Fire District also provides child car seats to Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District which also have trained technicians.

Verde Valley Fire District and its partner agencies strive to provide regular car seat clinics; however, COVID-19 has made it difficult to hold these events.

If you are in need a child car seat, an installation or inspection, call Verde Valley Fire District at 928-634-2528 or your local fire station to inquire about an appointment.

Motor vehicle crashes are the number one cause of death among children ages 1 to 19. More than half of all child car seats are incorrectly installed or are the wrong size for the child.

To be effective, child car seats need to be the correct size and be correctly installed. Also, children should not be moved out of a child car seat/booster seat too soon.

Children should be at least 4 feet 9 inches tall, be 8 years or older, and pass the following five-step test before they stop using a booster seat.

-Does the shoulder portion of the seat belt lay mid chest, mid shoulder?

-Is the child able to sit with his bottom all the way to the back of the seat?

-Does the child’s knees bend at the edge of the seat with their feet on the floor?

-Is the lap portion of the seat belt across the child’s upper thighs and hips?

-Can the child stay in this position for the whole trip?

If you answer no to any of the questions above, your child still needs a booster seat.

How to influence your community’s future

Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Sustainability Alliance will host a webinar on the upcoming update to Yavapai County’s Comprehensive Plan.

This plan will guide everything from land use to environmental protection.

Yavapai County is obligated to update its comprehensive plan soon. What’s in the comprehensive plan and how well does it balance the needs of people, the planet and prosperity? How can you influence the changes to the plan so your community has more control over what happens in your area?

Keep Sedona Beautiful has begun digging into the details. Craig Swanson will brief us on what they’ve learned and lead a discussion on next steps. Also, get a sneak peak at the Sustainability Scorecard results. Hosted by the Sustainability Alliance and OLLI.

You must register in advance and then Zoom will send you a link to join the meeting. Save that link because it’s generated by Zoom and unique to you. Visit https://yavapai.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwpde2srDspE9T8rK_kblHOuQA5pG4e81xN to register. Space is limited.

Verde Valley Sanctuary helps families during holidays

The Verde Valley Sanctuary is a non-profit organization serving victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and human trafficking. Services include a 28-bed shelter, community outreach, legal advocacy, and education. The sanctuary prepares for the holiday season by reaching out to the community to help provide holiday cheer to the approximately 50 families currently served.

Due to the pandemic, the Verde Valley Sanctuary requests the following items for its families: Visa gift cards or gift cards from local businesses, as well as gingerbread houses and small gifts to stuff the holiday stockings.

Call Cheryl at the sanctuary’s outreach center at 928-634-6255 to arrange for either a drop-off, pick-up of donations, or for more information about Verde Valley Sanctuary.

Modified Motorcycle Association Charity Run

The Modified Motorcycle Association will hold its annual charity run on Jan. 1. This year, all proceeds will go to the American Legion Post 25, Cottonwood.

The run will start and end at American Legion Post 25, with breakfast available at 8:30 a.m. Sign-up is at 9:30 a.m., kickstands up at 10:30 a.m.

The blues/rock band Blues 66 will entertain at the end party. Dice Roll high total $100; low total $50. Raffle/event t-shirts and 50/50. Lunch will be available at end party. Cost is $20 rider, $10 passenger.

Email jcipolla00@gmail.com for more information.

Lunch Wednesdays at Camp Verde American Legion Post 93

From noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Post 93 Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary serves lunch at the legion, 286 S. 3rd St.

Lunch is open to the public. Cost is $6 and includes lunch and dessert, as well as a soda or water.

Menu changes each week, so call the post at 928-567-6154 to find out what is going to be served.