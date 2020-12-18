December COVID-19 cases soar past 105,000 in Arizona

Already Arizona’s most infectious COVID-19 month of 2020, December is also now on pace to be the deadliest.

With 7,635 new cases and 142 deaths reported in Arizona Friday morning, December’s cumulative tallies for the month have risen to 105,492 cases and 1,132 deaths.

The month’s caseload far surpasses 2020’s previous high of 92,930 cases in July. The cumulative death tally for the month pushes December’s daily average to 66 deaths per day, the new peak for the year.

With December’s positivity rate often surging past 30%, the state’s cumulative positive-test ratio has climbed once again to 11.4%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity has now reached its highest level of the year with 93% of the state’s ICU beds currently occupied as of Friday morning, according to the ADHS COVID-19 data dashboard.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November.

-So far in December, 105,492 cases and 1,132 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-November, 2,988 cases each day.

-So far in December, 6,205 cases each day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Friday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 5,688 of the state’s 7,819 deaths. There have been 1,195 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 274,026 since testing began.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 57,250 cases.

-Yuma County, 24,103 cases.

-Pinal County, 23,143 cases.

-Navajo County, 10,116 cases.

-Coconino County, 9,744 cases.

-Mohave County, 9,536 cases.

-Yavapai County, 8,936 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 2.98 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio at 11.4%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (202,012), with 405 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 54,099 times with 5,688 deaths.

Yavapai County

Friday, Yavapai County reported 176 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, including 87 in Prescott and Prescott Valley.

There are 55 new cases in the Verde Valley with 21 being reported in Cottonwood and 10 in the Village of Oak Creek.

Since testing began in January, Yavapai County has confirmed 9,150 cases of coronavirus with 172 deaths and 3,202 recoveries.

Yavapai County Community Health Services has confirmed 3,190 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-1,312 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-670 in Camp Verde.

-418 in Sedona.

-210 in Clarkdale.

-201 in Rimrock.

-197 in Cornville.

-163 in the Village of Oak Creek.

-18 in Jerome.

-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 75,104 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 87.8% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 4,963-4,176 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 17.3 million Friday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 311,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 75.1 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 1.67 million deaths and 42.5 million recoveries.

