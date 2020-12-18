Obituary: Geraldine Dismukes 1934-2020

Geraldine (Jerry) Dismukes passed away November 22, 2020. Born in Forester, Arkansas on September 9, 1934 to Lester and Lora Williams.

She married Bill Dismukes in 1952.

She is survived by their daughters, Vicki Hamilton and Terri (Don) Roberts, as well 3 granddaughters, 2 great-grandsons, 5 great-granddaughters and 2 great-great-grandsons, as well as many extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

Private graveside service will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.