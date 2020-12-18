Obituary: Irvina Wheeler 1958-2020

Irvina “BB” Wheeler, Jan. 31 1958-Dec. 11 2020. BB stood by her family through thick and thin. She held honor, respect and values on a high pedestal.



Loving and doing anything she could for those she loved. She enjoyed Harley Davidsons, laughing, cards, aliens, family and the unknown.

Always wanting to learn more about the unexplained. Fascinated by it. Her laughter could lift the spirit of anyone who stood in her presence. Without malice, judgment or bias. She loved you for who you were and expected the same in return.

She followed her best friend and brother, Dave Adams by 5 months into the unknown.

Now riding together in the sky’s above. She left behind her loving life partner, Kevin Ware, and their dogs, Sonny and Cher.

She is survived by her siblings, Dennis, Johnea and Trina. Her nieces and nephews which she treated like her own kids, Sheline, Shawn, Charlie, Spring, Niqui, Junior, Angelo, Oak, Sarah, Bud, Aaron, Reneah, Holly, Dennis, Michael, Melanie and John.

Information provided by survivors.