Obituary: Judith Louise Purvis Estrada 1940-2020

Judith Louise Purvis Estrada, 80 of Cottonwood, Arizona, died December 10, 2020. She was born in Goshen, Ind. on February 4, 1940 to James G. Purvis and Julia Louise Purvis.

Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Faustino Estrada, of Cottonwood,; daughter, Penny L. Tardiff, of Kuna, Ind.; son, Walter A. (Michelle) Spratt of Grand Canyon, Ariz.; six grandsons and one great-grandson.

Judie earned her degree from Northern Ariz. University in Flagstaff, Ariz.. She went on to teach elementary children in Williams, Seligman, and Phoenix for 20 years. After that, she continued as director/principal of a private school in Phoenix until she retired in 2000.

She was generous with her talents. She loved broadcasting and worked for a radio station in Indiana. She started and published the newspaper ‘Nogales Now’. Judie also ran the ‘Clean & Beautiful’ program for Williams, in the ‘80s.

Judie was always involved with her church, doing missionary work on Mexico, making sure the elderly were remembered with a card on their birthday, teaching Sunday School and always had time to round up kids Sunday morning for church.



Judie’s greatest talent and gift, the legacy that is her life, is the unconditional love she gave each and every one of her family members. She brightened up the world. She is the best of all of us now and forever. Good-bye for now, Mama, until we find each other again.

Judith will be laid to rest at Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of Life TBD in June 2021 at Shipshewana Lake, Ind. Invitations to follow.

Information provided by survivors.