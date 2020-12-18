OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Dec. 18
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Judith Louise Purvis Estrada 1940-2020

Judith Louise Purvis Estrada

Judith Louise Purvis Estrada

Originally Published: December 18, 2020 11:03 a.m.

Judith Louise Purvis Estrada, 80 of Cottonwood, Arizona, died December 10, 2020. She was born in Goshen, Ind. on February 4, 1940 to James G. Purvis and Julia Louise Purvis.

Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Faustino Estrada, of Cottonwood,; daughter, Penny L. Tardiff, of Kuna, Ind.; son, Walter A. (Michelle) Spratt of Grand Canyon, Ariz.; six grandsons and one great-grandson.

Judie earned her degree from Northern Ariz. University in Flagstaff, Ariz.. She went on to teach elementary children in Williams, Seligman, and Phoenix for 20 years. After that, she continued as director/principal of a private school in Phoenix until she retired in 2000.

She was generous with her talents. She loved broadcasting and worked for a radio station in Indiana. She started and published the newspaper ‘Nogales Now’. Judie also ran the ‘Clean & Beautiful’ program for Williams, in the ‘80s.

Judie was always involved with her church, doing missionary work on Mexico, making sure the elderly were remembered with a card on their birthday, teaching Sunday School and always had time to round up kids Sunday morning for church.

Judie’s greatest talent and gift, the legacy that is her life, is the unconditional love she gave each and every one of her family members. She brightened up the world. She is the best of all of us now and forever. Good-bye for now, Mama, until we find each other again.

Judith will be laid to rest at Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of Life TBD in June 2021 at Shipshewana Lake, Ind. Invitations to follow.

A guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Judith Love 1940-2018
Obituary: Carol Lee McBane Stevens, 1940-2020
Obituary: Judy Zupancic, 1944-2020
Obituary: Judith Ann Carlson
Obituary: Judith Mae Piner

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News