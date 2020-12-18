OFFERS
Obituary: Lori Ann Dean 1961-2020

Lori Ann Dean

Originally Published: December 18, 2020 11:19 a.m.

Lori Ann Dean, 58, passed away at her Cottonwood, Arizona home March 28, 2020 surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

She was born July 24, 1961 in Albion, Michigan, to Andrew and Shirley Paskett.

Lori received her associate’s degree in accounting and worked in the finance department with the City of Sedona.

Lori enjoyed watching sports of all kinds especially her Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Diamondbacks. She loved playing all kinds of games with family and friends and was an avid tournament poker player, as well.

She also enjoyed traveling, hiking and anything she got to do with the love of her life, Steve. Her two children were her greatest pride and joy in her life.

Lori is survived by her husband, Steven; her two children, David Schneider (daughter-in-law Kari Schneider) and Danielle Schneider and her two sisters, Julie Jiles and Lisa Edwards.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Phil.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to any of the breast cancer charitable organizations.

A Celebration of Life will be held December 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at Verde Valley Church of the Nazarene, 1710 State Route 260, in Cottonwood.

Information provided by survivors.

