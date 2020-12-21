YCCHS reports 144 new COVID-19 cases in Verde Valley

Monday's COVID-19 numbers from Yavapai County Community Health Services reveal a jump in the total number of cases.

The jump was especially steep in the Prescott and Prescott Valley areas, but the Verde Valley spiked as well.

YCCHS, which creates reports on weekdays only, reported 609 new cases Monday. That compares with 603 new cases reported on Monday, Dec. 14, with 144 of those in Verde Valley communities.

Cottonwood is where 55 of the newest cases were detected, bringing that city's total to 1,367 since the pandemic began.

Camp Verde's 29 new cases bring its total to 699.

Sedona had 25 new cases announced Monday, and now has 443.

The Village of Oak Creek had seven new cases Monday.

Clarkdale recorded five new cases for a new total of 215. Rimrock had 19 new cases for a total of 219.

Cornville has four new cases.

Prescott Valley, the county's largest city, now has had 2,279 COVID-19 cases. There were 169 new cases announced Monday.

The City of Prescott has 2,333 cases, including 155 new cases.

Yavapai County has cumulatively tested 77,080 residents with 9,759 positive cases, 3,699 recovered, and 173 deaths.

Verde Valley Medical Center reports 23 COVID-19 hospitalizations.



There have been more than three million COVID-19 tests administered in Arizona, with 18,674 positive results and 153 deaths since Friday.

In a slight one-day improvement, only one new death was reported Monday by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Maricopa County reported 14,718 new cases over the weekend.

Arizona is set to receive more than 119,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday, YCCHS said in a news release.

The largest fraction of the 119,000 total doses will go to Maricopa and Pima counties, with only 17,000 doses to be divvied up between the other 13 counties and tribal communities.

YCCHS received an allocation of Moderna vaccine Monday, the release states, and will be delivering all doses to Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.

Also, CVS Health announced Monday it will be launching a COVID-19 vaccination program that would reach out to more than 40,000 long-term care facilities to provide the vaccine in multiple states. CVS hopes to begin vaccinating 163,000 long-term care patients in Arizona starting Monday, Dec. 28. For providers, emergency responders, schools, long-term care facilities, there is now an online form to provide contact information and the number of staff interested in receiving the vaccine when it becomes available.

Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November.

-So far in December, more than 110,000 cases and more than 1,140 deaths.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at more than 18 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 321,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 75.1 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 1.67 million deaths and 42.5 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Dec. 21, 461,345 cases

Dec. 12, 402,599 cases

Dec. 4, 352,101cases

Nov. 23, 302,323 cases

Nov. 4, 250,633 cases

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case