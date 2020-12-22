Clinkscale offers new dining experience in Jerome

Eric and Michelle Jurisin have done it again.

The duo have completed a full-circle back to Jerome and opened their seventh restaurant in the Verde Valley, the Clinkscale Hotel Bar and Grill.

The 120-year-old building neighbors the Jurisin’s first restaurant, the famous Haunted Hamburger. The Mile High Grill and Inn was “in the Haunted Hamburger’s front yard,” Jurisin said.

However, Clinkscale will present a different dining experience.

“The lower level houses our Lobby Bar and Restaurant serving Craft Cocktails and Modern American Cuisine,” explains the website.

The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch now, and dinner will be coming soon.

“Upstairs you will find our boutique hotel with six exquisite guest rooms each with luxury amenities individually decorated, which just add to this building’s already historic charm,” the site explains.

“The Clinkscale restaurant touts an elevated experience, featuring a menu of American fusion cuisine with just a touch of French flare, offering everything from a full brunch (complete with 1-cent mimosas) during the day, to filet mignon, scallops or chicken milanese in the evening,” explains the restaurant’s press release announcing the opening.

“With this concept, we were committed to bringing something completely different to Jerome,” said Eric Jurisin.

“High-quality ingredients and unique menu items were our priorities. We wanted to bring something new to Jerome with every bite,” he added.

Jurisin and his wife, Michelle, own the Haunted Group of restaurants in the Verde Valley, which includes the Haunted Hamburger and Grapes Restaurant and Bar and Pizzeria in Jerome; Pizzeria Bocce, Nic’s Italian Steak & Crab House, the Tavern Grille, the Crema Craft Kitchen + Bar and the newly opened Tavern Inn in Old Town Cottonwood. The Clinkscale will be their second inn or hotel.

“It (the Mile High Grill) was the first restaurant Michelle and I had ever eaten at when it was the Candy Kitchen a million years ago,” he said.

Jurisin said even though he had no plans to open or buy any new restaurants, they are finishing up another project at the popular Pizzeria Bocce Restaurant in Old Town. He described it has as bar strata.

Pizzeria Bocce customers will be able to dine in large cargo containers and walk up and get food at an outdoor counter with a street fair and food-truck style atmosphere.

It will have a separate menu from Bocce, but it will be part of the same restaurant. It will serve appetizers and a space for private dinners, gelato and foods you would find in Italy he said.

The Clinkscale hotel is now open for reservations, while the Clinkscale restaurant is now open for brunch from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., with dinner coming soon. Visit theclinkscale.com for booking.

Hotel: 928-634-5094, Restaurant: 928-634-6225

309 Main St., Jerome.