Film Festival presents ‘Concerto: A Beethoven Journey’ Dec. 27

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the encore of “Concerto: A Beethoven Journey” on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

This special worldwide encore screening of “Concerto: A Beethoven Journey” marks the culmination of Beethoven’s 250th anniversary year.

A pianist’s extraordinary search for the real Beethoven.

Filmed over the course of four years, award-winning director Phil Grabsky follows leading concert pianist Leif Ove Andsnes as he travels the world playing sell-out concerts with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra in an attempt to understand and interpret one of the greatest sets of piano works for piano ever written: Beethoven’s five piano concertos.

Considered one of the top pianists of the age, Leif Ove Andsnes offers a rare insight into the world of a world-class pianist but, more importantly, against the backdrop of Leif Ove and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra playing these five pieces, the film attempts to peel back the many myths of Beethoven’s life to explore how this prodigious talent from Bonn became one of the world’s greatest composers by the time he wrote the fifth concerto.

Perhaps, above all, it is the fresh new biography of Beethoven that is most revealing.

“Concerto: A Beethoven Journey” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Sunday, Dec. 27 at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.