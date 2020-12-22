Launch of themed note cards: Verde Valley Images

Laura Jones often shares her love for the Verde River and Verde Valley with her friends and family on Facebook and Instagram.

Jones realized that if she wanted to share this love through a note or a card she’d have to make her own, so she created Verde Valley Images.

Verde Valley Images creates 5 x 7 Note Cards with images that represent the beauty of the Verde Valley and Sedona area. Jones was interested in presenting the communities of the region with simple images that we as locals experience.

“I realized that there weren’t any images of the area that show who we are as a community; the few cards that I could find showed us strictly as a tourist destination,” Jones shared.

Her colorful images show places that are familiar to us such as kayakers on the Verde River, Old Town Cottonwood in the snow, a friend shooting pool at Paul and Jerry’s in Jerome and an ominous sky at the Verde Valley Fair.



“I try to capture images of places as I see them in my day-to-day life. I don’t edit or enhance my pictures, so they are really what I, and many of us see.”

On her website, VerdeValleyImages.com, customers have more than 23 individual note cards to choose from, or can choose from two sets of 10 note cards and even support local causes by purchasing a benefit note card set in support of local charity.

“It’s really fun to share the cards with friends. Everyone has their own favorite. Will it be the Clarkdale Burros, the Monsoon Storm over Camp Verde, or the hiker on Cathedral Rock in Sedona? It’s hard to know.”

To purchase Verde Valley Images Note Cards visit VerdeValleyImages.com and see what your favorite images just might be.