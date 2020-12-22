New movies include Tom Hanks in 'News of the World'

News of the World

Universal Pictures

Director: Paul Greengrass

Writers: Paul Greengrass, Luke Davies

Producers: Gail Mutrux, et al.

Cast: Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Marvel, Ray McKinnon, et. al.

Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe.

In Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna, a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own.

Johanna, hostile to a world she’s never experienced, is returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will.

Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs.

Rated PG-13 for violence, disturbing images, thematic material and some language.

One Night in Miami

Amazon Studios

Director: Regina King

Writer: Kemp Powers

Producers: Jody Klein, et. al.

Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, et. al.

Set on the night of February 25, 1964, “One Night in Miami” follows a young, brash Cassius Clay as he emerges from the Miami Beach Convention Center the new Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the World. Against all odds, he defeated Sonny Liston and shocked the sports world.

While crowds of people swarm Miami Beach to celebrate the match, Clay - unable to stay on the island because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws - spends the evening at the Hampton House Motel in Miami’s African American Overtown neighborhood celebrating with three of his closest friends: Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown.

During this historic evening, these icons, who each were the very representation of the Pre-Black Power Movement and felt the social pressure their cross-over celebrity brought, shared their thoughts with each other about their responsibilities as influencers, standing up, defending their rights and moving the country forward to equality and empowerment for all black people.

Monster Hunter

Screen Gems

Director: Paul W.S. Anderson

Writers: Paul W.S. Anderson, Kaname Fujioka

Producers: Andrew Gunn, et. al.

Cast: Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, T.I., et. al.

When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers.

Rated PG-13 for sequences of creature action and violence throughout.