Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Love Sarah’ premiere Dec. 26-30

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the charming new comedy “Love Sarah” showing Dec. 26-30 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Love Sarah” is being hailed by critics as “a deliciously sweet and big-hearted comedy.

All good things come to those who bake.

A young woman wishes to fulfill her mother’s dream of opening her own bakery in Notting Hill, London. To do this, she enlists the help of an old friend and her grandma.

Bereavement unites three generations of women in a commercial baking business which offers newfound understanding, romantic opportunities and a celebration of multiculturalism.

The women are Sarah’s daughter, Clarissa (Shannon Tarbet), a dancer; her estranged mother Mimi (Celia Imrie), a former circus proprietor and performer; and her best friend Isabella (Shelley Conn), her business partner in the West London bakery which they hoped to open.

“Love Sarah” is a well-meaning exploration of female friendship, and of the cultural significance of cuisine.

The film is the perfect holiday movie fare (and will make you want to run to the closest bakery for some baked goods and treats).

“Love Sarah” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Dec. 26-30. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Dec. 26, 27 and 28; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 29 and 30.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.