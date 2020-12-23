Letter: Spring Creek Ranch will negatively impact entire Verde Valley
Originally Published: December 23, 2020 10:30 a.m.
Most Read
- Drunken man punches deputy at scene of car wreck
- YRMC-Prescott at 111% capacity; hospital strives to answer COVID-19 demand, other care needs
- Yavapai County slated to get COVID vaccines next week
- Officer, suspect injured in Sedona Airport incident
- COVID-19 pushing AZ hospitals to bed capacity limit
- State COVID standards purposely altered to keep Arizona businesses open
- Obituary: Lori Ann Dean 1961-2020
- Maricopa Supervisors agree to comply with ballot subpoenas
- 603 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths, in Yavapai County over weekend
- Officer, suspect injured in confrontation at Sedona Airport
- Domestic violence turns deadly in Camp Verde
- Teen flown to Flagstaff hospital after Camp Verde car accident
- Yavapai one of three counties now in 'substantial' COVID-19 risk category
- Yavapai County COVID-19 cases continue to soar; Cottonwood reports most weekend infections
- Cottonwood man gets 14 years in prison on meth charges
- Obituary: Wendy Jones Blauert 1963-2020
- Clarkdale man, Oklahoma woman arrested in connection with death investigation
- Drunken man punches deputy at scene of car wreck
- Update: YCSO releases video, body cam footage of deputy-involved shooting VOC woman
- Ohio judge says no to digging up remains of President Harding
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: