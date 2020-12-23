Obituary: Fanny Bates

Fanny Bates, 96, of Camp Verde, Arizona, peacefully passed away on Dec. 15, 2020. Her death said a lot about her life.

Fanny’s last days saw an outpouring of love, tears, and laughter (especially laughter) from friends and family. Her love for the Lord and her fun wit, have enriched many lives over the years; the family has been blessed to see the love and support that surrounded Fanny before she went to see her Lord.





She is preceded in death by her husband, Thurman “Tiny” Bates. Fanny is survived by 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service to be held in Camp Verde early 2021.

Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by survivors.